Clarksville-Montgomery County area TDOT Work starting May 7th, 2022

Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT)

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) in Montgomery County will be doing work consisting of the grading, drainage, construction of welded steel plate girder bridge, retaining wall and paving on SR 149 and SR 13 from River Road to Zinc Plant Road. MM 17-19

Daily from 7:00am – 5:00pm, there will be periodic flagging operations along SR 13 and SR 149 for clearing, grade work, bridge work, and/or paving operations.



Mayhew Road will remain closed. Traffic on SR 13 will remain in the phase four alignment as switched on 11/7/20.



Blasting operations will continue on SR 149. Traffic on SR 149 will switch into the modified phase 4 alignment. Width reduced to 22′ for entire project.

I-24

The resurfacing on I-24 from MM 0.0 at the TN/KY state line to MM 5.0. Including concrete ramp repairs at the Exit 1, Trenton Road both east and west bound ramps.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, There will be nighttime lane closures both EB and WB for milling and paving operations. One lane to remain open at all times.

SR 112 & SR 76

Intersection Improvements, Grading, Drainage and Construction of Retaining walls

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, there will be grading Operations. Closures will be intermittent.

US 41A/SR 12

Bicycles and Pedestrian Facilities mm16.8 – 19.3

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm & 6:00pm – 6:00am, Sidewalk construction. Contractor to utilize 1 lane of traffic for safety and construction.

Cheatham County

SR 455

Grade, drain, pave of SR 455 + Levee construction (by others)

24/7, Continuous Full Road closure for the construction of levee (by others), box culvert, stream relocation and roadway construction from SR 49 to AO Smith entrance. Riverbluff Park entrance will remain open to the public. Access to AO Smith from SR 12 will remain open.

Davidson County

I-24

The repair of the bridge on I-24 over Mill Creek MM 58-59

Through May 9th, continuous, Kiewit crews will be conducting bridge work which includes installing a temporary lane shift, placing barrier rail, replacing damaged bridge approach slabs, and performing partial depth bridge deck repairs. Two lanes will remain open.

The repair of the bridge on I-24 over Mill Creek MM 58-59

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, There will be lane closures on I-24 EB over Mill Creek to set temporary barrier and start the bridge work

Miscellaneous safety improvements on I-24 at SR 171 (Old Hickory Boulevard) EB ramp (Exit 62), including grading, drainage, and paving. The interchange modification on I-24 at Hickory Hollow Parkway (Exit 60), including grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving.

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, (Excl. weekends) There will be temporary intermittent closure of I-24 EB off-ramp at OHB for concrete island installation, and signal modification.

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-24 at the EB exit ramp to SR 254 (Bell Rd., Exit 59)(LM 23.25 – LM 24.30)

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, (Excl. Weekends) there will be lane closures on I-24 EB for construction activities.

I-40

The resurfacing on I-40 from Old Hickory Boulevard to Arlington Avenue

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, There will be multiple, alternating lane closures and multiple, alternating ramp closures on I-40 between Old Hickory Blvd. and Arlington Ave. for bridge epoxy operations.

I-65 and SR 245

The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signals and paving on I-65 at the NB exit ramp to SR 254 (OHB, Exit 74A)

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm (Excl. Weekends) There will be temporary lane closures on SR 254(OHB) in both directions for grading work. At least one lane will remain open in each direction.

SR 112

SR 112 (US 41A/Clarksville Pike) from SR 12 (Ashland City Highway) to SR 155 (Briley Parkway) – Piedmont Move Prior

Daily, 9:00am – 3:00pm, (Excl. Weekends) There will be a temporary alternating lane closure on SR 112 Clarksville Pike in both directions for grade work, storm drainage, sanitary sewer and overhead power. Flaggers will be utilized. There will also be a full closure of Fairview Dr. for road grading and underground communications; detour will be in place.

Davidson County / Rutherford County

I-24

The construction of an Intelligent Transportation System and upgrades from Nashville to Murfreesboro (Part 2)

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, (Excl. Weekends) There will be left lane closures EB and right lane closures WB for setting overhead gantries between MM 53 and 60. Multiple Rolling Road Blocks of 15 minute durations will take place nightly in the Westbound direction between MM 53 and 60.

Nightly 8:00pm – 5:00am (Excl. Weekends) There will be left lane closures WB and right lane closures EB for setting overhead gantries between MM 53 and 60. Multiple Rolling Road Blocks of 15 minute durations will take place nightly in the Eastbound direction between MM 53 and 60.

Robertson County

I-65

Grading, drainage, construction of bridges and retaining walls, ITS and paving mm108 – 119

Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am Alternating Lane Closures, for setting barrier rail NB nightly.

Maintenance and Utilities

Davidson County – I-24

Drain Cleaning

MM 49, Nightly 8:00pm – 5:00am, EB lanes. Lane # 1 will be closed for drain cleaning. Two lanes will remain open at all times. Emergency drain cleaning under Shelby Street bridge

Davidson County – I-40

Drain Cleaning

MM 211-213 Nightly, 8:00pm – 5:00am, EB lanes. Lane # 1 will be closed for drain cleaning. Two lanes will remain open at all times.

Davidson County – I-65

Drain Cleaning

MM 87, NB lanes. Lane # 1 will be closed for drain cleaning. Two lanes will remain open at all times. Emergency drain cleaning. Trinity lane.

Tennessee Department of Transportation

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather-dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather.

For more information on this or any other TDOT road construction project or to view travel conditions in this area visit the TDOT SmartWay Information System website ( http://www.tn.gov/tdot/tdotsmartway/ ).

People can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone to access up-to-date traffic conditions, or visit www.TN511.com ( http://www.tn511.com/ ). TDOT is also now on Twitter. For up-to-date traffic tweets for the Nashville area follow Nashville511 ( http://twitter.com/nashville511 ) on Twitter. For statewide traffic tweets just follow TN511 ( http://twitter.com/TN511 ).

Motorists are reminded to use all motorist information tools responsibly. Drivers should refrain from texting, tweeting, or using a mobile phone while operating a vehicle.