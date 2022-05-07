55.1 F
Fifty-Eight Austin Peay State University Governors have degrees conferred

Austin Peay State University Athletics has Fifty-Eight Govs earn degrees. (Casey Crigger, APSU Sports Information)

Austin Peay State University Sports - APSU - Governors - Lady GovsClarksville, TN – Fifty-eight Austin Peay State University (APSU) student-athletes participated in Spring 2022 Commencement ceremonies, which took place Friday, May 6th inside the Dunn Center. 

The following student-athletes were Master’s degree candidates for May 2022 Commencement:

  • Allana Johnson, Women’s Track & Field / Cross Country
  • Eric Bentley, Football
  • Darryl Sinclair, Football
  • Devin Smith, Football
  • Ahmaad Tanner, Football

The following student-athletes were bachelor’s degree candidates for May 2022 Commencement:

  • Adam Van Raden, Men’s Golf
  • Aleksandra Topalovic, Women’s Tennis
  • Anton Damberg, Men’s Tennis
  • Austin Loeb, Baseball
  • Aysha Hood, Volleyball/Beach
  • Brandon Lopes, Football
  • Brian Snead, Football
  • Bucky Williams, Football
  • Camaryn McClelland, Women’s Track & Field/Cross Country
  • Celeste Espinoza, Soccer
  • Claire Darland, Volleyball/Beach
  • Cole Deeds, Football
  • Collin Loose, Baseball
  • Damion Barber, Football
  • Danielle Morris, Women’s Tennis
  • Delanie McKeon, Soccer

  • DJ Peavy, Men’s Basketball
  • D’Shara Booker, Women’s Basketball
  • Elton Walker, Men’s Basketball
  • Gino Avros, Baseball
  • Honoka Nakanishi, Women’s Tennis
  • Jack Alexander, Baseball
  • Jackie Verseman, Women’s Track & Field/Cross Country
  • Jacob Caughell, Football
  • Jessica Kelley, Women’s Track & Field/Cross Country
  • John McDonald, Baseball
  • Jordan Rodriguez, Men’s Golf
  • Karli Graham, Volleyball/Beach
  • Kasey Kidwell, Women’s Basketball
  • Kayle Kraft, Soccer
  • Kori McDaniel, Women’s Track & Field/Cross Country
  • Kwame Sutton, Football

  • Kyra Wilder, Women’s Track & Field/Cross Country
  • Larin Harr, Women’s Track & Field/Cross Country
  • Lexi Osowski, Softball
  • Maggie Knowles, Women’s Basketball
  • Martina Paladini Jennings, Women’s Tennis
  • Matt Joslin, Baseball
  • Micah Knisley, Men’s Golf
  • Michael Robinson, Baseball
  • Mikaela Smith, Women’s Track & Field/Cross Country
  • Molly Howard, Women’s Track & Field/Cross Country
  • Nick Wellman, Baseball
  • Oliver Andersson, Men’s Tennis
  • Peyton Powell, Soccer
  • Rachel Bradberry, Soccer
  • Sebastian Martinez, Baseball
  • Shelby Darnell, Women’s Golf
  • Skyler Luna, Baseball

  • Tariq Silver, Men’s Basketball
  • Taylor Dedmen, Women’s Golf
  • Tiyanna Johnson, Women’s Track & Field/Cross Country
  • Yamia Johnson, Women’s Basketball

These student-athletes weren’t just names on a roster or numbers on a field. They also represent…

  • 10 First & Second Team All-OVC selections
  • Five OVC All-Newcomer Team selections
  • Two All-American selections and one CoSIDA Academic All-District
  • Two Freshman of the Years and one OVC All-Freshman Team selection
  • 23 student-athletes named to OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll
  • 11 student-athletes earning the OVC Academic Medal of Honor
  • Seven student-athletes earning OVC Championships
  • Four Clarksville natives

