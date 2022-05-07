Fifty-Eight Austin Peay State University Governors have degrees conferred

Clarksville, TN – Fifty-eight Austin Peay State University (APSU) student-athletes participated in Spring 2022 Commencement ceremonies, which took place Friday, May 6th inside the Dunn Center.

The following student-athletes were Master’s degree candidates for May 2022 Commencement:

Allana Johnson, Women’s Track & Field / Cross Country

Eric Bentley, Football

Darryl Sinclair, Football

Devin Smith, Football

Ahmaad Tanner, Football

The following student-athletes were bachelor’s degree candidates for May 2022 Commencement:

Adam Van Raden, Men’s Golf

Aleksandra Topalovic, Women’s Tennis

Anton Damberg, Men’s Tennis

Austin Loeb, Baseball

Aysha Hood, Volleyball/Beach

Brandon Lopes, Football

Brian Snead, Football

Bucky Williams, Football

Camaryn McClelland, Women’s Track & Field/Cross Country

Celeste Espinoza, Soccer

Claire Darland, Volleyball/Beach

Cole Deeds, Football

Collin Loose, Baseball

Damion Barber, Football

Danielle Morris, Women’s Tennis

Delanie McKeon, Soccer

DJ Peavy, Men’s Basketball

D’Shara Booker, Women’s Basketball

Elton Walker, Men’s Basketball

Gino Avros, Baseball

Honoka Nakanishi, Women’s Tennis

Jack Alexander, Baseball

Jackie Verseman, Women’s Track & Field/Cross Country

Jacob Caughell, Football

Jessica Kelley, Women’s Track & Field/Cross Country

John McDonald, Baseball

Jordan Rodriguez, Men’s Golf

Karli Graham, Volleyball/Beach

Kasey Kidwell, Women’s Basketball

Kayle Kraft, Soccer

Kori McDaniel, Women’s Track & Field/Cross Country

Kwame Sutton, Football

Kyra Wilder, Women’s Track & Field/Cross Country

Larin Harr, Women’s Track & Field/Cross Country

Lexi Osowski, Softball

Maggie Knowles, Women’s Basketball

Martina Paladini Jennings, Women’s Tennis

Matt Joslin, Baseball

Micah Knisley, Men’s Golf

Michael Robinson, Baseball

Mikaela Smith, Women’s Track & Field/Cross Country

Molly Howard, Women’s Track & Field/Cross Country

Nick Wellman, Baseball

Oliver Andersson, Men’s Tennis

Peyton Powell, Soccer

Rachel Bradberry, Soccer

Sebastian Martinez, Baseball

Shelby Darnell, Women’s Golf

Skyler Luna, Baseball

Tariq Silver, Men’s Basketball

Taylor Dedmen, Women’s Golf

Tiyanna Johnson, Women’s Track & Field/Cross Country

Yamia Johnson, Women’s Basketball

These student-athletes weren’t just names on a roster or numbers on a field. They also represent…

10 First & Second Team All-OVC selections

Five OVC All-Newcomer Team selections

Two All-American selections and one CoSIDA Academic All-District

Two Freshman of the Years and one OVC All-Freshman Team selection

23 student-athletes named to OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll

11 student-athletes earning the OVC Academic Medal of Honor

Seven student-athletes earning OVC Championships

Four Clarksville natives

