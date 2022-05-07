Fifty-Eight Austin Peay State University Governors have degrees conferred

Clarksville, TN – Fifty-eight Austin Peay State University (APSU) student-athletes participated in Spring 2022 Commencement ceremonies, which took place Friday, May 6th inside the Dunn Center.
The following student-athletes were Master’s degree candidates for May 2022 Commencement:
- Allana Johnson, Women’s Track & Field / Cross Country
- Eric Bentley, Football
- Darryl Sinclair, Football
- Devin Smith, Football
- Ahmaad Tanner, Football
The following student-athletes were bachelor’s degree candidates for May 2022 Commencement:
- Adam Van Raden, Men’s Golf
- Aleksandra Topalovic, Women’s Tennis
- Anton Damberg, Men’s Tennis
- Austin Loeb, Baseball
- Aysha Hood, Volleyball/Beach
- Brandon Lopes, Football
- Brian Snead, Football
- Bucky Williams, Football
- Camaryn McClelland, Women’s Track & Field/Cross Country
- Celeste Espinoza, Soccer
- Claire Darland, Volleyball/Beach
- Cole Deeds, Football
- Collin Loose, Baseball
- Damion Barber, Football
- Danielle Morris, Women’s Tennis
- Delanie McKeon, Soccer
- DJ Peavy, Men’s Basketball
- D’Shara Booker, Women’s Basketball
- Elton Walker, Men’s Basketball
- Gino Avros, Baseball
- Honoka Nakanishi, Women’s Tennis
- Jack Alexander, Baseball
- Jackie Verseman, Women’s Track & Field/Cross Country
- Jacob Caughell, Football
- Jessica Kelley, Women’s Track & Field/Cross Country
- John McDonald, Baseball
- Jordan Rodriguez, Men’s Golf
- Karli Graham, Volleyball/Beach
- Kasey Kidwell, Women’s Basketball
- Kayle Kraft, Soccer
- Kori McDaniel, Women’s Track & Field/Cross Country
- Kwame Sutton, Football
- Kyra Wilder, Women’s Track & Field/Cross Country
- Larin Harr, Women’s Track & Field/Cross Country
- Lexi Osowski, Softball
- Maggie Knowles, Women’s Basketball
- Martina Paladini Jennings, Women’s Tennis
- Matt Joslin, Baseball
- Micah Knisley, Men’s Golf
- Michael Robinson, Baseball
- Mikaela Smith, Women’s Track & Field/Cross Country
- Molly Howard, Women’s Track & Field/Cross Country
- Nick Wellman, Baseball
- Oliver Andersson, Men’s Tennis
- Peyton Powell, Soccer
- Rachel Bradberry, Soccer
- Sebastian Martinez, Baseball
- Shelby Darnell, Women’s Golf
- Skyler Luna, Baseball
- Tariq Silver, Men’s Basketball
- Taylor Dedmen, Women’s Golf
- Tiyanna Johnson, Women’s Track & Field/Cross Country
- Yamia Johnson, Women’s Basketball
These student-athletes weren’t just names on a roster or numbers on a field. They also represent…
- 10 First & Second Team All-OVC selections
- Five OVC All-Newcomer Team selections
- Two All-American selections and one CoSIDA Academic All-District
- Two Freshman of the Years and one OVC All-Freshman Team selection
- 23 student-athletes named to OVC Commissioner’s Honor Roll
- 11 student-athletes earning the OVC Academic Medal of Honor
- Seven student-athletes earning OVC Championships
- Four Clarksville natives
Follow The APSU Govs
For all the latest information on Austin Peay State University Athletics, please visit letsgopeay.com. For up-to-the-minute updates, follow the APSU Govs on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.