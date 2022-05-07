Nashville Sounds’ Brice Turang drives in winning run Saturday night against Norfolk Tides

Nashville, TN – Brice Turang delivered a two-out, run-scoring base hit in the bottom of the eighth inning to lift the Nashville Sounds to a 1-0 win over the Norfolk Tides in front of 9,555 fans on Saturday night at First Horizon Park.

Turang came to the dish with runners at first and second with two outs and hit a 2-2 pitch from Michael Baumann up the middle to score Pablo Reyes from second base. It proved to be the only run of the game in Nashville’s fourth shutout of the season.

The as-advertised pitchers’ duel between Nashville’s Dylan File and Norfolk’s Grayson Rodriguez came to fruition as both right-handers shut out the other side.

File scattered three hits and two walks while striking out three in his five scoreless frames. Rodriguez had a similar line but went 5 1/3 innings for the Tides. The #6 overall prospect (MLB Pipeline) in baseball allowed two hits and three walks to go along with five strikeouts.



The bullpen for Nashville was just as impressive as File. Luke Barker worked around a base hit to put up a zero in the sixth, Thomas Jankins struck out a pair of batters in a 1-2-3 seventh, Miguel Sánchez did the same in the eighth and Hobie Harris stranded a runner at third base in the ninth to notch his first save of the season. Sánchez earned his third win of the season.



The series finale is scheduled for tomorrow afternoon at First Horizon Park. Right-hander Alec Bettinger (NR) starts for Nashville against right-hander Blaine Knight (0-1, 9.82) for Norfolk. The first pitch is scheduled for 2:05pm.

Post-Game Notes

Nashville lowered its team ERA to 2.78 (246.0 IP/76 ER), the best in the International League. Their four shutouts are tied for the most in Minor League Baseball.

The Sounds improved to 12-5 at First Horizon Park with tonight’s win.

Brice Turang is hitting .343 (12-for-35) with 5 doubles and 13 RBI with runners in scoring position.

Dylan File tossed 5.0 scoreless innings (5.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 3 K) for the second time this season (also 4/19 vs. Charlotte). It’s the 11th time in File’s career he has thrown at least 5.0 innings with zero runs allowed.

Jonathan Davis (2-for-3, BB) recorded his fifth multi-hit game of the season.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets are on sale now for all home games in 2022. For more information call 615.690.4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.