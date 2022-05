Fort Knox, KY – Soldiers with the 626th Brigade Support Battalion, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) lay down a protective mat before conducting refueling operations during the Division Training Density on Fort Knox, KY, April 29th, 2022.

The purpose of this training is to execute a decentralized division training density from dispersed field environments in order to enhance readiness, while stressing communications and sustainment systems across extended distances.