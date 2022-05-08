Hopkinsville Community College recognizes Special Achievements during Spring Commencement

Hopkinsville, KY – During Hopkinsville Community College’s Spring 2022 Commencement ceremony, the college acknowledged students who were honored with special recognitions including the 2021-22 HCC Spirit Cup Winner and two KCTCS All-Academic Team awardees.

Spirit Cup Winner

The Spirit Cup Outstanding Hopkinsville Community College Graduate Award, given by the Alpha Delta Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, is presented annually at HCC’s spring commencement ceremony. Hannah Zaborowsky of Clarksville, Tennessee was named the 2021-22 Spirit Cup honoree. She graduated with an associate of applied science (AAS) degree in nursing, and is among 321 HCC graduates in the Spring Class of 2022.

Two faculty members nominated Hannah. One of her professors stated in the nomination letter, “Hannah exemplifies what an HCC student should be. She has shown an eagerness to learn and grow as a nursing student throughout her time in the nursing program. Her drive to comprehend nursing concepts and apply those concepts is evident in her ability to excel in lecture, lab, and clinical practice.



Hannah’s positive attitude is contagious and her patients, as well as other instructors and students appreciate her positive disposition. She exemplifies the attitude of great teamwork. Hannah goes above and beyond to assist her fellow students in lecture, lab and clinical. Teamwork is crucial in the world of nursing and Hannah exemplifies this daily.”



Another nominator stated of Hannah, “I have watched her grow and flourish in the program. She excels in the classroom and clinical settings. She works hard to engage during class and keep her classmates uplifted. Her positive spirit encourages everyone around her. Hannah meets the outlined requirements for the Spirit Award. The remaining nursing course, Medical Surgical Nursing III, she currently holds this highest score in the class. I am so impressed with her initiative, skills and compassion for others.”

Spirit Award Background



The local HCC chapter of the international honor society maintains a mission to recognize and encourage scholarship among two-year college students. Presentation of the Spirit award is a tradition that began at Bethel College and has continued at Hopkinsville Community College since 1967. The purpose of the award is to recognize the most outstanding graduate of HCC. Faculty and staff nominate students and a committee of faculty and staff chooses the recipient.

To be eligible for the Spirit Cup, the student must meet exacting criteria including, be graduating with an associate degree, be actively involved in the college, have at least a 3.0 GPA, have demonstrated leadership ability, and be positive and enthusiastic about HCC.

KCTCS All-Academic Team – Hopkinsville Students

This year marks the 21st year for the KCTCS All-Academic Team, which recognizes 32 of our System’s most outstanding students from the 16 KCTCS institutions across the Commonwealth of Kentucky. The KCTCS All-Academic Team honors two students from each college – one student representing the transfer associates degree and another student pursuing a technical/occupational program associates degree. Faculty members nominate the students who are selected by a committee made up of faculty.

Haylee Vass, age 18, of Pembroke, Kentucky was named to the 2021-22 KCTCS All-Academic Team representing transfer associates degree students. She graduated with both an associate in science (AS) and associate in arts (AA) degrees. Haylee plans to transfer to Austin Peay State University (APSU) this fall while also continuing to take classes at HCC as a visiting student. She will study kinesiology and be in APSU’s pre-physical therapy program. Haylee plans to continue her education further by being admitted into physical therapy school.

“HCC is wonderful place that has helped me to shorten the time it will take to get my bachelor’s degree. Instead of four challenging years, I will be able to graduate in three years. I am very grateful for the wonderful teachers and advisors that helped me to get ahead,” Haylee stated.

In explaining why she started at HCC, Haylee continued, “I was committed to attend a private 4-year university for the better part of my senior year. When I found out that I could shorten the time I needed to attend college, keep a steady job while taking classes, and be close to family. It was a no-brainer that I needed to stay in Hopkinsville and go to HCC. Credits earned from HCC are easy to transfer and most close colleges have contracts with HCC so that your associate’s degree will transfer easily. The financial aid office is also very kind and respectful, and they helped me out a lot during the past year.”

Gabriela Caceres, age 43, of Clarksville, Tennessee was also named to the 2020-21 KCTCS All-Academic Team representing technical/occupational program degree students. She graduated with an associate in applied science (AAS) in criminal justice as well as certificates in both criminal justice and corrections. During her time at HCC, Gabriela received the Atwood Textbook Scholarship, President’s Scholarship and the Army Emergency Relief Scholarship.

She plans to continue her criminal justice education at APSU with the hopes of working in a local Federal office to give back to the community that has given her so much.

“I am very grateful for all the support received, not only financially, but also for helping me understand the academic processes used in the United States. Sometimes it is difficult for people who are born and raised outside the country to know where to begin. If it hadn’t been for the people who helped me at the Hopkinsville Campus early in the registration process, I wouldn’t be here right now. I am also very grateful to my advisor, who always kept her office accessible to clarify any doubts about my professional career,” said Gabriela.

She continued, “I selected HCC because of the kindness of the Hopkinsville Campus staff to help enroll my daughter in college. They helped us not only with information, but also patiently helped us start the financial aid process. That encouraged me not only to enroll my daughter, but also encourage me to start my studies.”

