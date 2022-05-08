50.8 F
Manna Café Ministries’ Golf Scramble 2022 to be held June 10th

Manna Café MinistriesClarksville, TN – Manna Café Ministries will hold Golf Scramble 2022 on Friday, June 10th at Eastland Green Golf Course. Registration begins at 7:00am with a shotgun start at 8:00am.

Registration is $60.00 per player which includes breakfast, lunch, golf carts, and prizes. There will be 4-person teams and those who sign up individually will be assigned to a team.

A mulligan can be purchases for $5.00 (limit one per player).

Schedule

7:00am – Registration and breakfast
8:00am – Tee-off
1:30pm – Lunch
2:00pm – Awards and celebration

Eastland Green Golf Course is located at 550 Clubhouse Lane in Clarksville Tennessee.

If you’re interested in our package pricing for the Trifecta Events sponsorship with exclusive promotions, please email Rachael@MannaCafeMinistries.com for more information.

Register for Golf Scramble 2022

About Manna Café Ministries

Manna Café Ministries is a faith-based organization devoted to meeting the needs of homeless and low-income families in Montgomery County. Each year, Manna Café provides food boxes and hot meals to 20,000 local residents.

