Marsha Blackburn Report: Leading the Charge for Change

Washington, D.C. – Tennesseans are experiencing the negative effects of the highest inflation rates we have seen in over four decades. I am hearing from many East Tennessee farmers that they are having to raise the prices of their goods to stay afloat and that homeowners are struggling to make ends meet.

We must focus on supporting the production of goods in America; becoming energy independent; and stopping President Joe Biden’s spending spree, so that we can begin to afford the cost of living again.

Weekly Rundown

I am leading the charge to stop Joe Biden’s plan to waive the intellectual property rights of vaccine manufacturers. Without the power of free market innovation, we will lose any chance we have at successfully managing another global, public health crisis. Remember former President Donald Trump’s Operation Warp Speed? That was American innovation at its finest!

Tennessee’s national laboratories are responsible for keeping America on the cutting edge. That’s why I am working on bipartisan legislation to provide scientists, engineers, and researchers at Oak Ridge support to expand their workforce and foster economic development.

I’ve been fighting to make affordable, accessible, and over-the-counter hearing aids a reality since I served in the U.S. House of Representatives. That’s why I introduced legislation to pressure the FDA to finish the work we started almost five years ago and ensure that regulatory red tape doesn’t stop Tennesseans from getting access to the treatment they deserve.

Marsha’s Roundup

