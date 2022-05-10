APSU Baseball falls to Western Kentucky, 11-6

Clarksville, TN – Center fielder TJ Foreman hit two home runs and the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team built a five-run lead but they could not hold on and fell, 11-6, to Western Kentucky, Tuesday night on Joe Maynard Field at Raymond C. Hand Park.

Foreman hit solo home runs in the first and third innings and added a RBI single in the fifth as Austin Peay (18-31) built a 5-0 lead. Third baseman Michael Robinson chipped in a two-run home run in the fourth as part of the opening burst.

Meanwhile, Governors starter Collin Loose opened the game with four scoreless innings, allowing only a fourth-inning single. Austin Peay State University relievers Kyle Nunn and Austin Loeb would extend the scoreless start into the sixth despite Western Kentucky earning seven walks between the first three APSU pitchers.



Western Kentucky (17-30) broke through in the seventh, sending 13 batters to the plate and scoring eight runs. Right fielder Jackson Gray opened the seventh with a solo home run and capped the frame’s scoring with a three-run triple as the Hilltoppers took an 8-5 lead.



Austin Peay State University would get a run back in its half of the seventh. Left fielder Gino Avros hit a one-out single and catcher Jack Alexander drove in the run with a two-out single.



WKU tacked on three runs in the eighth to set the final score. Third baseman Justin Carlin capped his outing with a two-run home run as part of the insurance frame.



Foreman finished the day 4-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI. Second baseman Ty DeLancey was 2-for-5 with a double and Robinson was 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI.



Jacob Weaver (2-2), the fifth APSU Govs pitcher of the day, took the loss after allowing four runs on three hits and a walk while recording two outs in the eighth inning.



Carlin was 4-for-5 with a home run and three RBI. Gray was 2-for-2 with three walks, a triple, home run, and four RBI to pace Western Kentucky.

WKU reliever Jake Kates (4-5) picked up the win after holding Austin Peay State University to one run on three hits over 2.2 innings.Austin Peay State University makes its final Ohio Valley Conference regular-season road trip when it meets Tennessee Tech in a three-game series, Friday-Sunday.