APSU Women’s Golf shoots a 311 in second round of NCAA Golf Championship

Franklin, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team shot a 311 in the second round of the NCAA Women’s Golf Championship Regionals, Tuesday, and sits in 12th place in the field with just 18 holes left to play on the North Course at the Vanderbilt Legends Club.

The 12th-place Governors are 21 shots behind 11th-place Kent State and are 23 shots behind ninth-place Boston University and Brigham Young after 36 holes at the par-72, 6,419-yard track. Host Vanderbilt leads the event with a two-round score of 569, the Commodes hold a five-shot lead over second-place Alabama.

Graduate Riley Cooper and freshman Kaley Campbell shot 78 and 79, respectively, they both lead the APSU Govs with aggregate scores of 154, while being tied for 51st place. Cooper’s 26 pars in the first 36 holes are tied for the second-best mark in the field, while Campbell’s 24 pars are tied for the fourth-best mark.



Taylor Dedmen shot her second-straight 78 and is tied for 55th in the tournament with a two-round score of 156. The senior from Plant City, Florida has played the par threes at even par through two rounds and is one of just 21 players in the field to shoot par or better on the par threes.



The Governors’ best score of the second round came from freshman Erica Scutt, who shot a 76 and moved into a tie for 60th in the field after 36 holes with a score of 158. Senior Shelby Darnell shot a 79 and is in 66th place in the tournament with a two-round score of 166.



The APSU Govs will be paired with Boston University and Kent State on the final day of the Franklin Regional. Darnell will lead the Govs off the first tee at 9:06am, followed by Scutt, Dedmen, Cooper, and Campbell. GolfStat.com will have live scoring for the third round of the tournament.



