Austin Peay State University Softball takes on SIU Edwardsville in OVC Tournament

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team will open its fourth consecutive Ohio Valley Conference Championship Tournament run by facing SIU Edwardsville in a Wednesday 12:30pm game at Choccolocco Park in Oxford, Alabama, in what is their final championship as a member of the conference.

The Governors (30-22, 17-11 OVC) enter the single elimination round of the tournament as the fifth seed, while the Cougars (18-33, 9-19 OVC) are the tournament’s eighth seed.



It will be the first meeting between the two programs in the conference’s championship tournament and they will be joined in this week’s tournament by top-seeded Murray State (37-15-1), second-seed Belmont (30-15), third-seed UT Martin (32-17), fourth seed Southeast Missouri (27-22), sixth-seed Tennessee Tech (31-20), and seventh-seed Eastern Illinois (25-29).



Heading into the conference championship, the APSU Govs are led offensively by third baseman Lexi Osowski, who enters the matchup with a .418 batting average, including 15 doubles, two triples and 13 home runs to go with 42 runs scored and 46 RBI.



Three other Govs also enter the postseason batting over .300 this year.



Leading that trio is shortstop Brooke Pfefferle (.343, 5 HR, 34 RBI), designated player Kylie Campbell (.333, 3 HR, 26 RBI) and outfielder Megan Hodum (.307, 41 runs, 18 SB).



In the circle, Jordan Benefiel heads the Govs pitching corps with a 14-7 record, including a 2.66 ERA and 119 strikeouts in 155 innings of work, while Harley Mullins is 11-7, with a 3.81 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 125 innings pitched and Samantha Miener is 5-8, with two saves, a 3.96 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 65.1 innings.



The Cougars come into the tournament with three players hitting over .300 this season, led by Lexi King (.382, 4 HR, 25 RBI), and followed by Lauryn Yslava (.309, 8 HR, 29 RBI) and Grace Lueke (.305, 12 HR, 38 RBI).



In the circle, Mia Haynes (8-17, 4.47 ERA, 94 K’s) has been the workhorse for the SIUE pitching staff.

Inside the Lines

This is Austin Peay State University’s 14th overall appearance in the OVC Championship Tournament.



Brooke Pfefferle needs two RBIs to reach 100 for her career.



Jordan Benefiel needs one strikeout to reach 200 strikeouts for her career and become the 12th overall APSU pitcher to reach that milestone and only the fourth to do it before the end of their sophomore season.

Next Up For APSU Softball

Lexi Osowski needs four RBIs to tie Andrea Miller (1993-96) for second place place all time in career runs batted in, with 118.

An Austin Peay State University softball team victory versus SIU Edwardsville, in the single-elimination round, will advances APSU to the double-elimination part of the championship and a Wednesday 5:30pm contest versus Southeast Missouri. A loss ends their season.

For news and updates on everything Governors softball, follow along on Twitter (@GovsSB) or check back at LetsGoPeay.com.