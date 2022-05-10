Austin Peay State University Track and Field heads to OVC Outdoor Championships

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team is set to compete in the 2022 Ohio Valley Conference Outdoor Championships, May 11th-13th at Roy Stewart Stadium & Marshall Gage Track in Murray, Kentucky.

Participating Teams: Austin Peay, Belmont, Eastern Illinois, Morehead State, Murray State (host), Southeast Missouri, SIU Edwardsville, Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech, UT Martin.

The APSU Govs begin competition in the field, Wednesday, May 11th with the discus throw beginning at 2:00pm, followed by the women’s pole vault at 5:00pm. Competition on the track for Austin Peay State University begins Wednesday at 5:30pm with the prelims of the 1500-meter. The finals in the long jump and hammer throw are set for Thursday along with the prelims in the 100-meter hurdles, 400-meter, 100-meter, and 800-meter dash.



Friday, May 13th will be the final day of competition as the long jump gets the day started at 11:00am. The first running event will be held at 12:40pm with the women’s 4×100-meter relay final. The championships conclude at 4:25pm with the 4×400-meter relay final.



Last season the Govs finished sixth at the OVC Outdoor Championships with 68 points while Kenisha Phillips, Karlijn Schouten, and Denia Hill-Tate took home individual titles. Phillips is the reigning OVC Outdoor Champion in the 200m and 400m dash while Hill-Tate is the defending champ in the high jump and Schouten looks to defend her title in the pole vault.



Phillips has led the APSU Govs on the track during the outdoor season, having the top time in the conference in the 100-meter (11.54), 200-meter (23.61), and 400-meter dash (52.69). She is also an integral part of the Govs 4×400-meter relay team that owns the top time in the OVC at 3:40.19. In the field, Schouten leads the OVC with a mark of 4.08 meters in the pole vault while reigning OVC High Jump Outdoor champion Hill-Tate ranks fourth in the conference with a mark of 1.70 meters.



The Govs will look to capture their first-ever OVC Outdoor Title before shifting their focus to the NCAA East Prelims, May 25th-28th. To qualify for the NCAA East Prelims, the top 48 student-athletes in each event will qualify with a chance to advance to the NCAA National Championships, June 8th-11th.

Below are the best qualifying times by Austin Peay State University in the NCAA East Region:

400-meter: Kenisha Phillips • 52.69 • 21st

Pole Vault: Karlijn Schouten • 4.08m • 38th

High Jump: Denia Hill-Tate • 1.70m • 69th

