Bi-County Transfer Station on Highway Drive reduced to one lane

Montgomery County, TN – Effective May 10th, 2022, the Transfer Station (pit side) is experiencing mechanical issues. Until repairs are completed, the Bi-County Solid Waste Management Transfer Station located on Highway Drive, will be down to one lane only.

This will cause delays in the flow of traffic in that area.

No trailers will be allowed. All trailers must deliver to the Main Landfill site located at 3212 Dover Road.



Landfill Scale hours are Monday through Friday from 5:30am to 4:00pm and Saturday from 7:00am to 4:00pm.



Contractors and Bi-County Staff are working as quickly as possible to make the needed repairs. An announcement will be made once the repairs have been completed.