Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization to hold 2022 Memorial Day Ceremony at Civic Hall

Montgomery County, TN – The Montgomery County Veterans Service Organization is hosting its annual Memorial Day Ceremony on May 30th at 10:00am at the William O. Beach Civic Hall, Clarksville.

County and city officials, as well as MCVSO staff will give remarks, with the keynote address given by retired Army Brigadier General Scott Brower, who now serves as the Director of the Bass Military Scholars Program at Vanderbilt University.