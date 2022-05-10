TDEC Announces City of Dickson Recreation Grant of $500,000

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC) today announced a $500,000 parks and recreation grant for the City of Dickson for park facilities.

The grant is part of $6,370,000 awarded to communities throughout the state from the Local Parks and Recreation Fund (LPRF) program and the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) program. The state is also awarding $448,000 in grants from the Recreation Trails Program (RTP).

“Local leaders need resources to provide recreational activities for their communities, and this is a way to help make it happen,” TDEC Deputy Commissioner Jim Bryson said. “We are pleased to announce these grants and look forward to the recreation projects that result from this assistance.”



The City of Dickson will use the grant to repave and restripe an existing parking lot of approximately 40 spaces and create ADA-compliant parking spaces; build two tennis courts; build two basketball courts; provide a new playground of approximately 55×75 feet with artificial turf safety surfacing; provide a restroom building; ADA access to the amenities; a 40×40-foot pavilion; and provide ADA accessible sidewalks between all the features.



“This grant will provide many new venues at J. Dan Buckner Park for residents to recreate, gather and improve their quality of life,” said Senator Kerry Roberts, R-Springfield. “I appreciate the work done by our local officials in securing these grants and I look forward to seeing the completed park.”



“Access to parks and the recreational opportunities they provide is important for any community,” said Representative Michael G. Curcio, R-Dickson. “These upgrades and additions will help ensure that even more people can continue to enjoy the wonderful amenities that we have right here in Dickson. I appreciate the dedicated work of everyone involved in securing this substantial investment for our community and I look forward to seeing these projects completed.”



The LPRF program provides state funding for the purchase of land for parks, natural areas, greenways, and recreational facilities. LPRF funds also may be used for trail development and capital projects in parks, natural areas, and greenways. The LWCF program provides grants to states to administer to state and local governments for the acquisition and development of public outdoor recreation areas and facilities. The grants require a 50-percent match.



The RTP is a federally funded, state administered grant program, providing funds for land acquisition for trails, trail maintenance, trail construction, trail rehabilitation, and trail head support facilities. These grants are distributed in the form of an 80-percent grant with a 20-percent match.