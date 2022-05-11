APSU Softball eliminated from OVC Championship by SIU Edwardsville, 8-3

Oxford, AL – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball team saw its season come to an end Wednesday at Choccolocco Park, in the opening round of the Ohio Valley Conference Championship, as the Governors dropped an 8-3 decision to SIU Edwardsville.

The Governors (30-23) did all of their scoring in the bottom of the first inning, as they sent eight batters to the plate in scoring their three runs.



Megan Hodum and Bailey Shorter opened the inning with back-to-back walks, then and out later, moved up a base then Brooke Pfefferle was hit by a pitch to load the bases.



Kylie Campbell would follow by lacing the first pitch she saw into the gap in left-center field, driving in Hodum and Shorter to give the Govs a 2-0 lead.



Kendyl Weinzapfel would then hit the first pitch she saw into almost the same spot as Campbell, as she also reached on a double, scoring Pfefferle, to extend the Govs lead to 3-0 and move Campbell to third.



The score would remain that way until the top of the third inning, when SIUE (19-33) scored three runs on four hits to tie the game, 3-3.



The Cougars would take the lead, 4-3, in the fifth inning on a sacrifice fly, with the Govs missing a chance to tie of retake the lead in the bottom of the inning.



After the first two Govs when down in order, Campbell and Weinzapfel would reach on back-to-back singles, followed by a walk to Mea Clark to load the bases.



Unfortunately, the Govs couldn’t come up with that final key hit, leaving the bases loaded.



SIUE would break the game open with a four-run sixth inning for the 8-3 final.

Inside the Boxscore

The game was the last for the Govs as member of the Ohio Valley Conference, as they move to the ASUN Conference on July 1st.



Jordan Benefiel recorded her 200th career strikeout with the first of two strikeouts she had versus the Cougars in the second inning.



For the first time since the 1989 season, the Govs finished the season with more walks (118) than strikeouts (113).

Next Up For APSU Softball



The Austin Peay State University softball team is off until next February, when they open their first season as a member of the ASUN Conference.

The Austin Peay State University softball team is off until next February, when they open their first season as a member of the ASUN Conference.