APSU’s Lexi Osowski named OVC Softball Player of the Year, Jordan Benefiel, Kylie Campbell selected Second Team All-OVC

Brentwood, TN – For just the second time in program history, the Ohio Valley Conference’s top softball honor has been awarded to an Austin Peay State University (APSU) Governor, as senior third baseman Lexi Osowski was selected as the OVC’s Player of the Year, as announced Tuesday afternoon by the league office.

In addition to Osowski, who also claimed her second-consecutive First Team All-OVC selection as well, two other Governors also took home all-conference accolades, with sophomore pitcher Jordan Benefiel and freshman designated player Kylie Campbell named Second Team All-OVC.



Campbell was also selected to the OVC’s All-Newcomer Team.



Osowski joins Austin Peay State University Hall of Fame member Andrea Miller as Governors to take home the league’s top honor, with Miller earning hers following the 1995 season.



A San Diego, California native, Osowski has had one of the most impressive campaigns in program history leading the team in batting average (.418), runs (42), hits (64), doubles (15), home runs (13), runs batted in (46) slugging percentage (.797), on-base percentage (.508) and walks (24), while only striking out just six times in 189 plate appearances.



Among all OVC softball players, Osowski is ranked first this season in home runs, RBIs, total bases, slugging percentage, and OPS, while being second in batting average and on-base percentage.



Benefiel, from Pendleton, Indiana, earns her second-consecutive selection to the Second Team All-OVC after also being selected as the league’s Freshman of the Year last season.



This year, despite battling a hand injury, Benefiel leads APSU in wins (14), ERA (2.66), starts (25) complete games (14) and strikeouts (119), while ranking third in the OVC in wins and innings pitched, ranking fourth in strikeouts and is only one strikeout away from becoming just the fourth pitcher in program history to record 200 career strikeouts before the end of their sophomore year.

Campbell, of Ninety Six, South Carolina, continues to add to her growing legacy as a Gov, as the left-handed-hitting freshman designated player took home the league’s Player of the Week honor following her first weekend as a collegiate player and has not slowed down, batting .333 this season with six doubles, three home runs, 26 RBI and 14 runs scored to go with 17 walks.She currently ranks in the Top 20 in the league in batting average, hits and walks.