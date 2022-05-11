Austin Peay State University Track and Field does well on Day One of OVC Outdoor Championships

Murray, KY – A pair of Govs claiming spots in event finals highlighted day one of the 2022 Ohio Valley Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships for the Austin Peay State University (APSU) track and field team Wednesday.

Senior Sara Martin and junior Kenisha Phillips each earned a spot in the finals of their respective events. Martin automatically qualified for the 1500m final Friday, thanks to a fifth-place finish in her heat with a time of 4:48.60. The Clarksville, Tennessee native had the seventh-fastest time overall.

Phillips, the reigning OVC Outdoor 200-meter dash champion will look to defend her crown Friday after running a time of 23.83 in the prelims. The time was the second-fastest time overall and the eighth-fastest mark in school history. The Georgetown, Guyana native now holds the top ten fastest times in the event in program history.



In the field, senior Kori McDaniel placed sixth in the discus with a throw of 41.84 meters. It was the second farthest throw of her career, earning the mark on her fifth attempt. Freshman Madi Wallace finished tenth in the prelims of the 400-meter hurdles with a career-best time of 1:04.75. Wallace was just one second off qualifying for the event final.



Day two of the OVC Championships begins Thursday at 2:30pm with the long jump where senior Denia Hill-Tate looks to defend her title. Competition on the track begins at 5:45pm with the prelims of the 100-meter hurdles.

Field

Discus Throw

Senior Jackie Verseman finishes seventh in the event with a mark of 41.83 meters. It was the second farthest throw of her career.

Pole Vault

Defending OVC Outdoor Pole Vault Champion, senior Karlijn Schouten did not record a height in the event.

Schouten received passes until 3.43 meters where she did not clear the bar in three attempts.

Schouten will set her sights on the NCAA East Prelims where she currently has the 39th best mark in the region at 4.08m.

Sprints

200-meter

Junior Kyra Wilder finished ninth in the prelims with a time of 24.60. Wilder was just 0.08 seconds away from qualifying for the event final.

Senior Tiyanna Johnson finished 11th with a personal best time of 25.03.

Follow The APSU Govs

For all the latest information on Austin Peay State University Athletics, please visit letsgopeay.com. For up-to-the-minute updates, follow the APSU Govs on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.