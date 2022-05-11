Austin Peay State University Women’s Golf finishes NCAA Championship with their Best Round

Franklin, TN – In the final round of the NCAA Women’s Golf Championship Regionals, the Austin Peay State University (APSU) women’s golf team put together their best round of the week and shot a 308, Wednesday, finishing in 12th place with a three-round score of 930 on the North Course at the Vanderbilt Legends Club.

The Governors finished 30 shots behind 11th-place Boston University and 34 shots behind 10th-place Kent State. Vanderbilt ran away with the regional title on their home course, shooting a tournament-best 279 in the final round to beat second-place Alabama by eight shots. Top-seeded Wake Forest finished third and Texas A&M came back to beat Duke by a single shot, claiming the final spot in the National Championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.



“This has been a wonderful week for Austin Peay women’s golf,” said assistant coach Will Snodgrass. “Obviously this was our first attempt at the NCAA Regionals and we are incredibly proud of what this team has done. Sometimes scoreboards can be misleading and you might look and see that 12th-place finish and mistake it for last. But as we just as we talked with the girls today, there are 249 NCAA Division One women’s golf teams and 177 did not make it here.



“So, we achieved our goals. We have had a fantastic year. We are proud to have won our first OVC Conference Championship and be here for NCAA Regionals. The girls represented the school with class and everyone should be really proud of what they achieved this year.”



Seniors Taylor Dedmen and Shelby Darnell both shot a four-over 76 to lead the APSU Govs on the final day of the Franklin Regional. Dedmen led Austin Peay State University in the tournament, shooting an aggregate score of 232 and finishing tied for 53rd while Darnell shot a 242 and finished tied for 64th.



Erica Scutt carded a five-over 77 in her final round at the par-72, 6,406-yard track. The freshman from Alpharetta, Georgia finished the event in 59th place with a three-round score of 235. Freshman Kaley Campbell shot a 79 in the third round and finished tied for 55th with a score of 233.



Graduate student Riley Cooper wrapped up her Austin Peay State University career with an up-and-down par from a greenside bunker on hole No. 9, sinking a seven-foot putt to finish the round. The Clarksville native carded an 84 in her final collegiate round and finished the regional in 61st place with a three-round score of 238.