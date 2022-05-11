Clarksville Police Department reports Angela Brown indicted for Second Degree Murder

Clarksville, TN – On June 10th, 2021 at 2:11am, Clarksville Police Department (CPD) officers responded to a Kingsbury Drive address in reference to an individual not breathing.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located a 34-year-old white male, unresponsive. Officers and medical personnel attempted lifesaving procedures and the victim was transported to Tennova Healthcare where he was later pronounced deceased.

Through an investigation by Detective Benjamin Goble of the CPD Special Operations Homicide Unit, it was determined that the deceased individual had communicated with another person to purchase illegal narcotics.



The seller, later identified as 45-year-old Angela Darlene Brown, met with the victim and provided him drugs shortly before he was located unresponsive by law enforcement. The toxicology report revealed that the victims death was caused by an acute combined drug intoxication to include fentanyl.

According to T.C.A. 39-13-210, Second Degree Murder is the killing of another that results from the unlawful distribution of any Schedule I or Schedule II drug, when the drug is the proximate cause of death of the user. Fentanyl is a Schedule II drug.

Drug overdose death investigations can be difficult and depend on many factors. The investigation needs to show that the death was caused exclusively by the illegal drugs and that a specific individual is responsible for providing the drugs shortly before the death occurs. The Clarksville Police Department is relentless in their pursuit of justice and are proud when charging these cases.

A presentment of the case was made to the May session of the Montgomery County Grand Jury and an indictment was returned for Brown for Second Degree Murder and was arrested on May 10th, 2022.

District Attorney Robert Nash stated, “Prosecuting those who are responsible for the distribution of illegal narcotics is one of the focal points of my administration. Drug overdoses have reached epidemic proportions and we have to take a stand and hold those who distribute the drugs accountable for their actions”.

Provisional data from CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics indicate that there were an estimated 100,306 drug overdose deaths in the United States during the 12-month period ending in April 2021.

The Clarksville Police Department encourages family members to work tirelessly and assist their loved ones with getting the treatment needed, prior to experiencing these tragic outcomes.