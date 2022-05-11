77.2 F
Clarksville
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Clarksville Police Department working Fatality Crash on Needmore Road, Jackie Lorraine Drive

Crash Involving Three Victims

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is currently working a fatality crash involving a single vehicle. A vehicle traveling North on Needmore Road left the roadway and struck a telephone pole.

There were three occupants in the vehicle and all three were pronounced deceased at the scene. Needmore Road is completely shut down between Cabana Drive and Crestview Drive.

CPD is asking the public to find alternate routes until the roadway can be cleared.
 
Fatal Accident Crash Investigators are enroute to the scene, and there is no other information available for release at this time.
 
CPD will be withholding the victim’s name until it is confirmed the next of kin notifications are made.

