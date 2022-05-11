Crumbl Cookies opens in Clarksville Thursday, May 12th

Clarksville, TN – Crumbl Cookies recently announced that, “The world’s best cookies are coming to Clarksville, Tennessee.” In fact the store is opening its doors on Thursday, May 12th, 2022.

The business, which has quickly expanded across the country, offers a menu that rotates weekly, giving you four different specialty flavors to taste and enjoy. This week’s flavors in Clarksville include, milk chocolate chip, salted caramel cheesecake, chocolate potato chip, pecan pie, peanut butter bar, and pina colada.

Todd Byington and Cole Pendleton are the franchisees bringing these delicious treats to Clarksville. This is their second store in Tennessee.

“We just liked the area,” Pendleton said. “We especially like the growth potential that we see in Clarksville. Crumbl is one of those companies that started, then grew and grew. We see Clarksville as a community that is poised to grow and grow, and we want to be part of it.”

“The company has only been around for a few years, but already has, I think, over 300 locations.”

Pendleton says the way Crumbl treats their customers is one off the things that attracted him to the concept.



“You’re always greeted with a smile, and warmly welcomed,” Pendleton said. “And, the product that we offer is unbeatable. We claim “best cookies in the world”. I’m a little biased, but I really do think that’s true.”



“Our rotating menu seems to really captivate people. You never really know what you’re going to get until Sunday night.”



Pendleton suggests that everyone should download the Crumbl app. “That way, you’ll get a notification of what the next week’s flavors will be.”

The store always has its staples. The website says, “don’t worry, our famous milk chocolate and chilled sugar cookies are always available.”



There are no tables at the store, it’s carry-out only. And, the menu is pretty simple, milk, water, ice cream, and a handful of flavorful cookie options. Last week’s flavors included mango frozen yogurt, pink velvet, mom’s recipe, lemon glaze, hazlenut mudslide featuring Nutella, and the always-present chocolate chip.

“Customers can get our cookies in different quantities, 1, 4, 6, or 12,” Pendleton said. “We also have catering options, where we offer miniature cookies. But, these are big, made in-house cookies that are fun to share. The cookies are about 4-1/2 inches across.“We invite everyone to come in and grab one or a dozen or whatever number, take them home and enjoy them with your family. We just hope we can make an impact on the community. We want to create lots of smiles, and be a part of this community that has been very welcoming to us.”Byington and Pendleton’s first Crumbl Cookies store is in Smyrna, after the Clarksville location gets opened the pair plan to expand their growing business to Spring Hill, Tennessee.

“We’re just happy to be here, and happy to be getting open,” Pendleton said. “Hopefully, everyone will come out and enjoy the best cookie in the world, and take their picture in front of the pink wall with the giant baker’s hat.”



Crumble Cookies is located at 2864 Wilma Rudolph Boulevard in Clarksville Tennessee at the Hampton Plaza.

Photo Gallery