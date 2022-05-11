Customs House Museum to host Tennessee Watercolor Society 50th Anniversary Exhibition

Clarksville, TN – The statewide artist membership organization, Tennessee Watercolor Society (TnWS), is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its first exhibition held in Chattanooga in 1972 by staging its 2022 Juried Biennial Exhibition at the Association for Visual Arts (AVA) in Chattanooga from May 14th to June 24th, arranged by Tim Goldsmith, Curator and Director of Education.

The juried exhibition includes 60 original watermedia paintings selected from 200 entries. The juror, renowned international artist Stan Miller, will choose 18 paintings to receive awards – from the $2,000 Best of Show Cash Award to $250.00 merchandise gifts. Generous donations from local supporters and others across the country make the $12,000+ in awards possible.

Paintings by three Clarksville-area watercolor artists have been selected for inclusion in the 2022 Juried Biennial Exhibition. Frank Lott’s painting titled Big Oak at Grace Chapel; Pat Patrick’s Shooting Stars; and Yuson Yi’s Sweet Landing were chosen.



At the close of the AVA exhibition in Chattanooga, a traveling exhibit of 30 paintings chosen by the juror will be shown at four galleries across the state for seven months, ending in Clarksville at the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center from December 1st to January 29th, 2023.



TnWS has over 250 members centered around the principal cities of Memphis, Nashville, Chattanooga, Knoxville, Tri-Cities and Clarksville. The exhibitions are hosted by each city on a rotating basis. A 40-page full-color catalog is published to record each exhibition. All paintings are watermedia on paper, which is the founding requirement of TnWS. They offer a variety of subjects and painting styles. Most of the artworks are for sale, from $250 to $5,500.

The traveling exhibit has been funded by a grant from the Lyndhurst Foundation since 2014.

For More on the Tennessee Watercolor Society visit: tnws.org

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of historic downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the State’s second largest general museum. The original portion of the building was constructed in 1898 as a U.S. Post Office and Customs House for the flourishing tobacco trade. Incorporating a number of architectural styles, the original structure is one of the most photographed buildings in the region.

With over 35,000 square feet of the region’s best hands-on activities and special events…people of all ages agree – the Customs House Museum is well worth the stop!

The Explorer’s Gallery is packed with fun, learning and fantasy in Aunt Alice’s Attic, McGregor’s Market and kitchen, and of course – the Bubble Cave! Finally, get “all aboard” to see our fantastic model trains. Our volunteer engineers “ride the rails” every Sunday afternoon from 1:00pm to 4:00pm.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday, and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $7.00, Senior Citizens and College ID $5.00, Ages 6 to 18 $3.00, and under six years and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org