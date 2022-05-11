Roxy Regional Theatre acquires Backstage Costume Rentals

The entire Backstage Costume Rentals collection now resides in the Roxy Regional Theatre in Downtown Clarksville.
Backstage Costumes is a full service costume shop with a varied inventory of rental costumes, costumes for purchase, accessories, stage makeup, and more. The collection includes everything from superheroes to retro clothes, mascots, tuxedos, and over 1,000 sequined gowns. Backstage Costume Rentals at the Roxy Regional Theatre will continue to provide exceptional service from Downtown Clarksville.
In addition to providing costume rentals for the general public, the Roxy Regional Theatre will also feature the costume stock in upcoming professional productions as well as renting out full costume plots to other regional theatres in Middle Tennessee and beyond.
About the Roxy Regional Theatre
The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.
For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org.