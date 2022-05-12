88.5 F
Clarksville
Thursday, May 12, 2022
HomeSportsAPSU Softball's Lexi Osowski earns second straight CoSIDA Academic All-District honor
Sports

APSU Softball’s Lexi Osowski earns second straight CoSIDA Academic All-District honor

News Staff
By News Staff
Austin Peay State University Softball's Lexi Osowski receives CoSIDA Academic All-District honor. (APSU Sports Information)
Austin Peay State University Softball's Lexi Osowski receives CoSIDA Academic All-District honor. (APSU Sports Information)

APSU SoftballGreenwood, IN – For the second straight year, Austin Peay State University (APSU) softball player Lexi Osowski has been named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District® Team for softball. 

The San Diego, California, native is one of 11 student-athletes recognized in District 3, which includes all Division I programs in the states of North Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia. 

Osowski, who plays third base for the Governors, graduated with a 3.82 grade-point average earlier this month and received a bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science, is the third Austin Peay softball player to be named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District® Team twice in their career, joining Andrea Miller (1995-96) and Emily Moore (2020-21). 
 
Overall, it is the ninth time since 1994 an APSU softball player has been named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District® Team. 
 
Osowski now advances to the voting for the CoSIDA Academic All-America® Teams. First-, Second- and Third-team Academic All-America® honorees are announced, June 7th. 
 
Pitcher Morgan Rackel was the last Governors softball player named to earn Academic All-America® Team honors, earning a first-team selection in 2019. 
 
Other Austin Peay State University softball players to reach the national ballot were Jenny Kelley in 2003, Miller (1995-96) and Tracey Drechsel (1998), with Miller and Drechsel earning Academic All-America honors as Third-Team selections. 
 
For more information about CoSIDA’s Academic All-District® and Academic All-America® Teams program, visit AcademicAllAmerica.com or the Academic All-America® home page on CoSIDA.com. 

Previous articleClarksville Police Department releases victims names from Fatality Crash on Needmore Road, Jackie Lorraine Drive
News Staff
News Staffhttp://www.clarksvilleonline.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Articles

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

UPCOMING EVENTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Clarksville Online is a digital newspaper for the Clarksville-Montgomery County area. Clarksville Online provides the latest news, sports and entertainment information. For Clarksville News now it's Clarksville Online. The Voice of Clarksville Tennessee.

Contact us: contactus@clarksvilleonline.com

FOLLOW US

©2022 Clarksville Online