Clarksville-Montgomery County School System announces administrative appointments for May 2022

Montgomery County, TN – On May 10th, 2022, the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System announced the following administrative appointments for Byrns Darden Elementary School, Rossview Elementary School, East Montgomery Elementary School and West Creek Elementary School.

Byrns Darden Elementary School Principal

Christie Irwin has been selected as the principal of Byrns Darden Elementary School. She has served as an assistant principal at Woodlawn Elementary School since 2015.

Previously, she served as an academic coach at Pisgah Elementary School and a school in Texas and as a teacher at Kenwood Elementary School, beginning her career in public education in 2003. She received Teacher of the Year distinctions in 2006, 2007, and 2008 and the Distinguished Classroom Teacher award in 2014.



Irwin earned her Certificate in Leadership K-12 from the University of Tennessee – Knoxville, M.A. Ed. in Elementary Education from Cumberland University, and B.S. in Elementary Education from Austin Peay State University.

Rossview Elementary School Principal

Frances Ann Camp has been selected as the principal of Rossview Elementary School, replacing Madeline Haller who will be retiring at the end of this school year. With 17 years of experience in school administration, Camp currently serves as an assistant principal at Rossview Elementary School and has served as an assistant principal at Barkers Mill Elementary School. She has ten years of experience as a teacher at Hazelwood Elementary and has also served for a year as a substitute teacher.

Camp earned her M.A. Ed. in Administration and Supervision from Trevecca Nazarene University and B.S. in Elementary Education from Austin Peay State University. She completed the CMCSS Leadership Series and the CMCSS Aspiring Administrators Academy.

East Montgomery Elementary School Assistant Principal

Whitney Kogut has been selected as the assistant principal at East Montgomery Elementary School, replacing Bonnie Digby who will be retiring at the end of this school year.

Kogut currently serves as an academic coach at East Montgomery Elementary and previously served as a teacher at the school, beginning her career in public education in 2010. She has served as a Site-Based Induction Specialist and in several school-level leadership roles.

Kogut earned her M.A. Ed. in Educational Leadership, M.A. Ed. in Curriculum and Instruction, and B.S. in Elementary Education from Austin Peay State University.

West Creek Elementary School Assistant Principal

Shawn Nelson has been selected as an assistant principal at West Creek Elementary School. He currently serves as a Leadership Resident, gaining administrative experience at both Glenellen Elementary and Barkers Mill Elementary schools.

Previous experience includes serving as an academic coach at Minglewood Elementary School, academic coach and teacher at Byrns Darden Elementary School, and teacher at Hazelwood Elementary School, beginning his career in public education in 2012. He won the Distinguished Educator Green Apple Award and was named Teacher of the Year in 2018.

Nelson earned his M.A. Ed. in Educational Leadership and B.S. in Elementary Education from Austin Peay State University.