Clarksville Police Department releases names of the Four suspects involved in Carjacking, Pursuit

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department, (CPD) reports that the four suspects arrested on May 11th, 2022 after the pursuit in the Exit 8/Rossview Road area have been identified as: 19-year-old Juan Rodriguez, 20-year-old Javon Kelly, 18-year-old Iyendaye Byrd and 18-year-old Armesia Newsom.

They have all been charged with carjacking and Juan Rodriguez was also charged with evading arrest as he was the driver. This is an ongoing investigation and Detective Howard is the lead investigator.

There is no other information available for release at this time.



Anyone with information or additional video footage is asked to please contact Detective Howard, 931.648.0656, ext. 6662.



To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward call the Clarksville Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Tipline 931.645.8477, or go online and submit a tip at P3tips.com/591.