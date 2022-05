Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department has identified the three victims from the fatal crash on Needmore Road as: 20-year-old Grayson Craig, 20-year-old Damyn Drew (both from Clarksville) and 19-year-old Jimmy Perez from Oak Grove Ky.

Next of kin notifications have been made.

CPD is asking for anyone with information regarding this crash or additional video footage to include doorbell camera footage to please contact Investigator Crosby, 931.648.0656, ext. 5336. or call 911.