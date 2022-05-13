85.1 F
Clarksville Police Department reports driver of Wreck on Quarry Road, Providence Boulevard passes away

Truck runs off the road and down an embankment at Quarry Road and Providence Bouldevard.
Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The wreck with injuries at 7 Quarry Road and Providence Boulevard has been changed to a fatality. The driver of the International Dump Truck that ran down the embankment has been identified as 48-year-old Ervin Vincent.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene and the next of kin has been notified.

Mr. Vincent had made the right turn onto Quarry Road from Providence Boulevard and for unknown reasons the vehicle continued the turn and ran off the side of the roadway and down an embankment.
 
Investigator Burton with the Clarksville Police Department Fatal Accident Crash Team is the lead investigator. There is no other information available for release at this time and this is still an ongoing investigation.

