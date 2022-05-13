Nashville Sounds lose 7-3 to Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

Jacksonville, FL – The Nashville Sounds got home runs from Keston Hiura and David Dahl and never went down in order on Friday night, but it wasn’t enough in a 7-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp at 121 Financial Ballpark. The six-game series is even at two wins apiece.

Jacksonville also hit two homers in the game, and each of theirs was a three-run shot. Dylan File gave one up to Bryson Brigman in the third for a 3-0 deficit, and Hiura launched a solo homer to left field to make it 3-1.

Hiura has three home runs and has driven in eight runs in the last two games. After Jacksonville added a run the bottom of the fourth, Dahl smashed his home run to right field to make it 4-2.



File (2-1) gave up four runs on seven hits and struck out seven over five innings in the loss. Peter Strzelecki took over the sixth and gave up a three-run blast to Charles Leblanc for a 7-2 score.



The Sounds’ final run came in the seventh on an RBI double by Alex Jackson, and they stranded two in the eighth and had the bases loaded in the ninth when Brice Turang lined into a double play to end the game. Bryan Hoeing (2-0) got the win for the Jumbo Shrimp.



The series continues Saturday at 5:35pm CT. Jason Alexander (4-2, 2.73) is scheduled to start for the Sounds (22-11), and Edward Cabrera (1-0, 2.00) is slated for Jacksonville (20-14).

Post-Game Notes

The Sounds’ offense has had at least nine hits in five consecutive games.

Brice Turang snapped a six-game hitting streak on Friday and had reached safely multiple times in each of his last five.

Connor Sadzeck tossed two scoreless innings, lowering his season ERA to 0.73 (1er/12.1ip).

Every Sounds hitter reached base safely at least once on Friday.