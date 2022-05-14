Austin Peay State University Baseball falls to Tennessee Tech, 10-7

Cookeville, TN – It was another three-home run day for the Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team, but they could not hold off a late Tennessee Tech charge and dropped a 10-7 Ohio Valley Conference decision, Saturday, on Quillen Field at Bush Stadium.

Tennessee Tech (24-23, 8-12 OVC) scored the game’s first runs in the bottom of the third inning. Third baseman Gabe Lacy got the scoring started with his three-run home run. Designated John Dyer supplied the fourth run with a two-out double.

Austin Peay (19-32, 10-10 OVC) got on the board in the fourth inning with catcher Jack Alexander’s solo home run. But Tennessee Tech responded immediately as Johnson hit a solo home run in the bottom of the inning, keeping TTU ahead 5-1.



The Governors scored the game’s next five runs to take the lead. Center fielder TJ Foreman hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning, slashing the deficit to 5-3. Harrison Brown gave APSU a 6-5 lead in the sixth with his pinch-hit three-run home run.



The Golden Eagles responded to the lead changing hands one inning later. Dyer hit a two-run home run to give TTU the lead again, 7-6. Center fielder Austin Turner added a solo home run later in the inning for an 8-6.



Austin Peay State University got a golden opportunity to take the lead again in the eighth, loading the bases with one out. However, they would only get one run – on a John Bolton ground out – and left the bases loaded trailing 8-7.



Tennessee Tech manufactured two more runs in its half of the eighth, extending its lead to 10-7. Reliever Brock Myers retired the Governors in order in the ninth to secure his second save.



Tennessee Tech reliever Travis Odum (1-3) picked up his season’s first win after allowing one run on a hit and four walks in 1.1 innings over the seventh and eighth innings.



Austin Peay State University reliever Zach Wyatt (1-2) suffered the loss after allowing three runs on three hits and two walks while striking out three over 1.2 innings. Starting pitcher Harley Gollert was left with no decision after five innings of work. He allowed five runs on six hits and three walks.



Alexander went 2-for-3 and hit a home run for the second-straight day to finish with one RBI. Austin Peay State University was held to eight hits with five going for extra bases – two doubles and three home runs.

Dyer paced Tennessee Tech with his 3-for-5, four RBI outing. Right fielder Ryan Guardino and shortstop Ed Johnson had two hits each.Austin Peay State University and Tennessee Tech play the rubber game of their three-game series in a Sunday 1:00pm affair at Bush Stadium.