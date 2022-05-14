62.4 F
Clarksville
Saturday, May 14, 2022
Fort Campbell Community Service to hold Deployment Readiness Fair on Wednesday, May 18th

First Lieutenant Caneel Cooper, 2nd Squadron, 17th Cavalry Regiment, 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), talks to American Red Cross volunteer Serena Vess about the organization’s services March 2nd during a deployment readiness at Army Community Service. (Ethan Steinquest, Fort Campbell Courier)
101st Airborne Division - Fort Campbell, KYFort Campbell, KY – Fort Campbell Army Community Service will host a Deployment Readiness Fair on Wednesday, May 18th from 8:00am to 7:00pm at 1501 William C. Lee Road (inside Gate 1).

Briefings will be held at 9:00am, 1:00pm and 6:00pm. The Deployment Readiness Fair will provide information about benefits, programs, and services available to Soldiers and their Family members before, during and after a deployment.

Representatives from ACS and other organizations across Fort Campbell will be available to share information about their services and answer questions. Among the organizations taking part in the Deployment Readiness Fair are Finance, Housing Services Office, Child & Youth Services, Military Family Life Counselors, ID Cards, legal assistance, American Red Cross, and Behavioral Health.
 
Twenty on-post agencies participated in the fair on March 2nd with some 680 Soldiers and Family members attending throughout the day to visit each booth or attend one of three scheduled briefings.

oldiers and Families learn about a variety of deployment-related services offered on the installation March 2nd during a deployment readiness fair at Army Community Service. The event brought together representatives from 20 on-post agencies who provided briefings as well as information about resources available to Soldiers and their Families before, during and after a deployment. (Ethan Steinquest, Fort Campbell Courier)
“I wanted to look for useful tools for myself and my wife in case activation happens,” said Sgt. Joseph Martins, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), after the fair on March 2nd. “I feel like I learned a lot of ways to manage the stress of a deployment for myself and my wife that we don’t often talk about in the garrison.”

For more information about the Deployment Readiness Fair, call 270.798.3849 or 270.956.2935.


Anyone unable to attend can find deployment readiness information through the Digital Garrison App as well as the Fort Campbell website at https://home.army.mil/campbell/index.php/about/faq/deployment-support-services.

Ethan Steinquest, Fort Campbell Courier reporter, contributed to this press release.

