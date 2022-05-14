Nashville Sounds solid in 8-5 win over Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

Jacksonville, FL – The Nashville Sounds got six strong innings from Jason Alexander and another balanced attack by their offense on Saturday night, beating the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, 8-5, at 121 Financial Ballpark. The Sounds are a league-best 23-11 and have a chance Sunday to win their sixth consecutive series to start the season.

For the second straight game, every Sounds hitter reached base safely at least once. Jonathan Davis led off the game with a double and later scored on a balk to give the Sounds a quick 1-0 lead.

After Jacksonville answered with three runs – two earned – in the second, the Sounds came right back. Pablo Reyes doubled home Mark Mathias in the fourth to cut it to 3-2, and a four-run fifth gave the Sounds a lead they never gave away. Brice Turang drew a bases-loaded walk, Weston Wilson singled home a run, and Mathias drilled a two-run single for a 6-3 lead.



Alexander (5-2) retired 12 straight at one point and cruised through six innings on 77 pitches. He gave up two runs – one earned – in the seventh before leaving, allowing five runs – three earned – over six-plus innings in the quality start. The Sounds scored a pair of runs in the eighth on wild pitches to go up 8-5, and Thomas Jankins, Hobie Harris and Zack Brown combined to retire the final eight Jacksonville hitters in order.



The Sounds (23-11) conclude the six-game series Sunday afternoon at 12:05 CT with Josh Lindblom (1-1, 2.43) on the mound. Jacksonville (20-15) will counter with Matthew Kent (1-2, 4.01).

Post-Game Notes

The Sounds’ offense has gone 1-2-3 just twice in the past two games (18 innings).

Mario Feliciano went 1-for-3 with a walk and is 7-for-11 in the series.

Zack Brown’s save was the first in his professional career…he became the 8th Sound this year to record a save out of the team’s total of 11.

Hobie Harris recorded two strikeouts in a 1-2-3 inning and maintains a 0.00 ERA over 12 appearances this season.

