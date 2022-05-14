Roxy Regional Theatre now accepting Registrations for 2022 Summer Playhouse

Clarksville, TN – Registration is now open for the 2022 Summer Playhouse at the Roxy Regional Theatre.

Since 1995, the Roxy Regional Theatre has been introducing youth to the experience of live theatre and expanding their knowledge of the craft through the School of the Arts and Summer Playhouse programs.

For six weeks during June and July, the Roxy Regional Theatre will host a series of summer theatre workshops. Youth ages 9 to 18 have the opportunity to learn basic acting techniques, improvisational skills, musical theatre dance, technical theatre and other disciplines.



Classes will meet on selected Tuesday afternoons from 1:00pm to 3:00pm. Individual discipline classes covering a variety of topics and areas of interest will be led by Roxy Regional Theatre staff: