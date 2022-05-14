Roxy Regional Theatre now accepting Registrations for 2022 Summer Playhouse

83.3 F
Clarksville
Saturday, May 14, 2022
Roxy Regional Theatre's Summer Playhouse

Clarskville's Roxy Regional TheatreClarksville, TN – Registration is now open for the 2022 Summer Playhouse at the Roxy Regional Theatre.

Since 1995, the Roxy Regional Theatre has been introducing youth to the experience of live theatre and expanding their knowledge of the craft through the School of the Arts and Summer Playhouse programs.

For six weeks during June and July, the Roxy Regional Theatre will host a series of summer theatre workshops.  Youth ages 9 to 18 have the opportunity to learn basic acting techniques, improvisational skills, musical theatre dance, technical theatre and other disciplines.
 
Classes will meet on selected Tuesday afternoons from 1:00pm to 3:00pm.  Individual discipline classes covering a variety of topics and areas of interest will be led by Roxy Regional Theatre staff:

  • June 7th: Improvisation 1 w/ David Graham and Kenneth L. Waters, Jr. 
  • June 14th: Musical Theatre Dance w/ Emily Rourke
  • June 21st: Technical Theatre w/ Matthew Combs 
  • July 5th: Improvisation 2 w/ David Graham and Kenneth L. Waters, Jr. 
  • July 12th: Acting w/ Matthew Combs
  • July 19th: Vocal Health / Warm-up Techniques w/ Ryan Bowie

The registration fee is $25.00/class, with a BUY FIVE, GET ONE FREE discount available with registration in all six classes, for a total of $125.00.  The registration deadline is the Friday prior to each class. 

Visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org/summerplayhouse for an overview of the program, class descriptions and registration. 

About the Roxy Regional Theatre

The Roxy Regional Theatre is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to producing professional live theatre and promoting the arts, with emphasis on education, in Clarksville, Middle Tennessee, and the Southeast. The theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Historic Downtown Clarksville.

For more information, visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org

