Roxy Regional Theatre now accepting Registrations for 2022 Summer Playhouse

Clarksville, TN – Registration is now open for the 2022 Summer Playhouse at the Roxy Regional Theatre.
Since 1995, the Roxy Regional Theatre has been introducing youth to the experience of live theatre and expanding their knowledge of the craft through the School of the Arts and Summer Playhouse programs.
Classes will meet on selected Tuesday afternoons from 1:00pm to 3:00pm. Individual discipline classes covering a variety of topics and areas of interest will be led by Roxy Regional Theatre staff:
- June 7th: Improvisation 1 w/ David Graham and Kenneth L. Waters, Jr.
- June 14th: Musical Theatre Dance w/ Emily Rourke
- June 21st: Technical Theatre w/ Matthew Combs
- July 5th: Improvisation 2 w/ David Graham and Kenneth L. Waters, Jr.
- July 12th: Acting w/ Matthew Combs
- July 19th: Vocal Health / Warm-up Techniques w/ Ryan Bowie
The registration fee is $25.00/class, with a BUY FIVE, GET ONE FREE discount available with registration in all six classes, for a total of $125.00. The registration deadline is the Friday prior to each class.
Visit www.roxyregionaltheatre.org/summerplayhouse for an overview of the program, class descriptions and registration.
