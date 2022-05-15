Austin Peay State University Baseball goes down 13-5 at Tennessee Tech

Cookeville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) baseball team scored five runs in the second inning but could not hold on, dropping a 13-5 Ohio Valley Conference decision to Tennessee Tech, Sunday, on Quillen Field at Bush Stadium.

Austin Peay (19-33, 10-11 OVC) lost the three-game OVC series to Tennessee Tech (25-23, 9-12 OVC).

Sunday started out brightly for the Governors as they took advantage of two Tennessee Tech errors to piece together a five-run frame. Third baseman Michael Robinson doubled to drive in the game’s first run. Shortstop John Bolton reached on an infield single to drive in another run and third baseman Gino Avros reached on an error to get a third run home. Center fielder TJ Foreman then delivered a two-run single, giving Austin Peay State University a 5-0 lead.



Tennessee Tech chipped into the deficit with a run in its half of the second inning. After three consecutive one-out walks, Ed Johnson’s infield single would get a run home. That was all TTU would get as the APSU Govs defense turned a double play to the inning.



The Golden Eagles would tie the game with a four-run third inning and took the lead with a seven-run fourth inning. Austin Peay State University was its own worst enemy in the two frames, issuing six walks and hitting a batter. Tennessee Tech made the most of those free passes with six base hits, including second baseman Nick Spardone’s two-run double in the third and center fielder Austin Turner’s grand slam in the fourth that put the game out of reach.



Foreman continued his hot hitting in league play, going 3-for-4 with two RBI to pace the Govs offense. Austin Peay State University was held to six hits on the day.



Tennessee Tech had 10 hits and 10 walks offensively. Johnson was 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI. First baseman Golston Gillespie hit a solo home run in the eighth and was 1-for-4 at the plate. Spardone was 1-for-2 with three RBI and two walks. Tuner finished the day 1-for-2, four RBI and two walks.



Austin Peay State University reliever Jacob Weaver (0-0) suffered the loss after allowing four runs on two hits and three walks in the fourth inning.



TTU reliever Matt Gelorme (0-0) notched the win with 2.1 innings of scoreless relief. The Golden Eagles used three pitchers out its bullpen, the trio combining for 7.1 innings of scoreless relief.

Next Up For APSU Baseball

The Austin Peay State University baseball team will enter their final weekend series tied for fifth place, one-game out of third place. Austin Peay will host Morehead State in a three-game series, beginning with a Thursday 6:00pm contest at Raymond C. Hand Park.