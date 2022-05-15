Hopkinsville Community College to host in-person Recruitment Events throughout the Summer

Hopkinsville, KY – The Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) will host recruitment events and information sessions from May through July to assist students get started at the college.

HCC’s Summer Showcase information sessions highlight and promote technical, associate in applied science and certificate programs.

This session will heavily focus on career-readiness and skill obtainment for the workforce through HCC’s technical programs.



HCC’s admissions department will host campus tours and sessions on the Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship. Select Thursday through the summer, faculty members from the highlighted program will join the session to share information about their program.



Advanced registration is encouraged and can be made at https://forms.office.com/r/s3Yyn8URQE.

Summer Showcase Events

May 19th, 4:00pm – 6:00pm – Showcase of Allied Health Programs

Emerging Technologies Building

The event to feature allied health programs including the following: massage therapy, surgical tech, EMT/paramedic, medical assisting and administrative office technology.

Jennie Stuart representatives will be present to discuss allied health career opportunities. Complimentary refreshments and T-shirts will be available while supplies last.

May 26th, 4:00pm – 6:00pm – Showcase of Criminal Justice Program

Parking Lot outside of the Emerging Technologies Building (North Drive entrance)

This event will feature the criminal justice program. Special presentations will include Hopkinsville Police Department demonstrations of a K-9 and SWAT gear as well as detective on site. Cadiz Police Department will perform a drone demonstration.

Additional programs will featured during June and July Summer Showcase events. Details will be released at a later date.

HCC’s Pathfinder Preview Days

HCC’s Pathfinder Preview Days will be held on select Fridays throughout the summer in the Rotary Club of Hopkinsville Learning Resource Center, Library on the Hopkinsville campus. Both morning, 10:00am – noon, and afternoon, 2:00pm – 4:00pm, options are available.

The recruitment events will assist prospective students complete an application, navigate through the steps of the admission and connect to other services like financial aid. A campus tour will also be given.

Advanced registration is encouraged and can be made at https://forms.office.com/r/x4L5Ku6zEk.

Pathfinder Preview Days dates include May 20th, June 3rd & 17th, July 1st, 15th & July 29th.

For additional information, contact HCC Recruiter Sidney bible at 270.707.3814 or email sidney.bible@kctcs.edu.

About Hopkinsville Community College

For many Pennyrile Kentucky region and Fort Campbell residents, higher education begins at Hopkinsville Community College (HCC). The college serves thousands of area residents each year as a comprehensive regional learning center providing academic and technical associate degrees; diploma and certificate programs in occupational fields; pre-baccalaureate education; adult, continuing and developmental education; customized training for business and industry; and distance learning.

As part of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System, HCC is a critical component to transforming the region’s economy by providing citizens with the education and training needed for high growth, high wage careers.

For more information, visit Hopkinsville.kctcs.edu.