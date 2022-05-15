Nashville Sounds takes down Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, 11-6

Jacksonville, FL – The Nashville Sounds cracked a season-high 17 hits on their way to a 11-6 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Sunday afternoon at 121 Financial Ballpark. The victory gives Nashville their sixth straight series win to start the season.

Weston Wilson and Pablo Reyes wasted no time in getting the Sounds on the board. Wilson doubled home Brice Turang for the first run in the first inning. With the bases loaded, Reyes lined a ball down the right field line for a three RBI double, making it 4-0.

The Jumbo Shrimp responded to tie it 4-4 in the second inning, but Nashville repeated with another four-run frame in the fourth inning. Tyler White hit an infield single with the bases loaded to get the lead back. Wilson added three more RBI with the Sounds’ second bases-clearing double of the game, putting Nashville up 8-4.



Three more runs crossed the plate for the Sounds in the seventh inning. Pablo Reyes singled and later scored on a wild pitch to give Nashville a five-run lead. Turang snuck a single through the left side of the infield for two RBI, making it 11-4. Jacksonville got a run back in the seventh and eighth innings, but Nashville kept the Marlins affiliate to six runs.



Josh Lindblom pitched 5.0 innings in relief from innings four through eight. He allowed a couple of runs (all earned) on four hits. He struck out five Jumbo Shrimp in the game.



Alec Bettinger got the start for Nashville, allowing four runs in 2.0 innings. Luke Barker relieved Bettinger, pitching a scoreless third inning (1 H, 0 BB, 0 K) for the win. Trevor Kelley closed the game out for the Sounds, pitching the ninth inning (0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 3 K).



Wilson and Reyes each had three hits and multi-RBI games to lead Nashville offensively. Wilson finished 3-for-5 with a run, two doubles, four RBI and a walk. Reyes also went 3-for-5 with a run, two doubles and three RBI. Everyone in the Sounds lineup had a hit in the contest.



Nashville has tomorrow off before returning home to First Horizon Park for a six-game series against the Louisville Bats. Right-hander Caleb Boushley (3-2, 4.28) starts for the Sounds against right-hander Ben Lively (0-3, 5.17) for the Bats. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Post-Game Notes

The Sounds have won every series they have played this year. It’s the first time since at least 1987 the team has won its first six series in a season (team records date back to 1988).

With the win, Nashville stays unbeaten in series finales (6-0).

Today’s 15 hits are the most for Nashville since having 16 hits vs. Memphis on September 7th, 2021.

Weston Wilson is batting .400 (8-for-20) with three runs, two doubles and six RBI in five Sunday games.

