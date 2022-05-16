Clarksville Area Pets of the Week for May 16th, 2022

Clarksville, TN – Every week, Clarksville Online will be bringing you pets from different rescue organizations that are in need of a good home in Clarksville-Montgomery County and surrounding areas. This week’s pets are for the week of May 16th, 2022.

Dogs and cats of all ages, breeds, and sizes are available through area animal rescues and shelters, as well as opportunities to help homeless animals through foster programs, donations, and help with fundraisers and other family-friendly activities.

Contact a rescue near you to learn more.

Montgomery County Animal Care and Control

Atticus is an adult male Boxer mix. He is up to date on vaccinations and already neutered so he can go home the same day! For more extensive details MCACC will be glad to answer your questions.

Minnie is a sweet, young female Lop Eared bunny. Rabbits don’t often come up through AC but occasionally some do. They make great starter pets for younger children.

Find them both at Montgomery County Animal Care and Control, 616 North Spring Street, 931.648.5750, www.facebook.com/MontgomeryCountyAdoptionServices

Finders Keepers Cat Rescue

Morgan is a female medium sized 2-3 year old Domestic Shorthair. She is vaccinated, spayed and litter trained. She can be sweet and inquisitive but she is also timid and can become territorial and doesn’t care to be picked up for long periods of time.

She would do best in a quiet home as an only cat and no small children, possibly older children are ok. She needs a home with lots of love and patience to help her become her best self.

She can be found through the Finders Keepers Cat Rescue, message them on FB or www.petfinder.com/member/us/tn/clarksville/finders-keepers-cat-rescue-tn984/ Or email finderskeeperscatrescue@gmail.com

Cat Adoption Team of Stewart County (CATS)

Marley is an adorable, 3 month old female Tabby/Tortoiseshell mix with the most unique facial markings. She is fully vaccinated, dewormed, flea/tick prevention, spayed and litter trained. She is energetic, loves people and will make a wonderful companion.

Marley can be found through the Cat Adoption Team (CATS). Contact Susan at 931.305.8212 text or leave a message or message through their FaceBook page. www.facebook.com/CatAdoptionTeamOfStewartCountyCATS

Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue

Tana is a very loving, laid back Shepherd /Beagle mix, approximately 10 years old. She came to rescue after her long-time owner passed away and she is looking for her forever home now.

This girl just enjoys hanging out with her people, happy to be doing nothing but being by your side. She is fully vetted, in great health, spayed, house trained and weighs 52 pounds. She loves playing with puppies and dog friendly cats.

Come meet Tana through Stewart County Faithful Friends Animal Rescue, 931.627.1459, www.facebook.com/scffar2010/

Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee

Jupiter is a very sweet, energetic Pit Bull Terrier mix. She is a special needs girl who will need a family willing to continue her medical care and needs. Due to allergies this little gal will need special food, eye drops and trips to the vet for follow ups.

Jupiter is also being treated for heartworms which the rescue will cover. She is spayed, fully vetted and house trained. She does well with small children but prefers to be the only dog in the home.

Jupiter can be found through Companion Pet Rescue of Middle Tennessee, 615.260.8473, or www.facebook.com/companionpetrescueofmiddletennessee/

Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue

JellyBeans is a beautiful 4 year old Shiba Inu. She is a smaller girl weighing 21 pounds and is fully vetted and shots updated. Jelly Beans is spayed, microchipped and heartworm negative.

She is very picky about other dogs so she needs to be the only dog and no cats or small children. She loves her humans and will be your Velcro girl. We are asking for only adopters who have experience training dogs to apply. Please do your research on the Shiba Inu breed.

For more details and information you can find her through Two Ladies Caring Dog Rescue, 931.217.1587, www.petfinder.com/shelters/TN505.html

Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm

Dyson is a fun Bull Terrier mix. He is fully vetted and neutered. He is house trained and very good with kids. He would absolutely love an active family to take him jogging, hiking, swimming and keep him busy. Once he is done playing he loves to curl up with his people and settle down.

To meet this guy please reach out to Lisa at Sagley’s Biker Bully Farm, 785.207.5641 or www.facebook.com/SBBF.Rescue

Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cat Cafe

Bunny Boy is an adorable 10 week old kitten who is just full of sass and energy. He is happy playing with toys and entertaining himself but when he wants cuddles he is not shy about snuggling up with you. Bunny came into rescue with a broken jaw at that time but it never impacted his eating, drinking or quality of life.

He is still young and can sometimes play rough with other kittens but corrects nicely. He’s current on vaccinations, litter trained and neutered. PPR&C also has a wonderful Cat Cafe in town.

To set up a meet and greet and for more information on him please go to www.puurrrfectpawsrescue.com or message them through their FB page, Puurrrfect Paws Rescue & Cafe.

Hot Rod’s Garage Senior Sanctuary

Ben is a handsome, very active 9-10 year old herding dog mix. Ben is fully vetted, neutered, heartworm negative and house trained. He is extremely energetic, smart, knows commands and needs a home with plenty of love and belly rubs! He will make a wonderful hiking or running companion.

He loves children and does fine with other dogs but sometimes his energy levels might be too much for some so a meeting would be best if there is another dog in the home. No Cats please.

Come set up a meet and greet with him! Call 931.801.1907 or email Hrgsrsanc@gmail.com