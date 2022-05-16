Clarksville Police Department holds Sixth Annual Run for C.O.P.S.

Clarksville, TN – On Saturday, May 14th, 2022, the Clarksville Police Department held the Sixth Annual Run for C.O.P.S. The 5k Run/Walk was part of the National Police Week celebration and all raise money went to support local the C.O.P.S. (Concerns of Police Survivors) organization.

The run began at the Clarksville Police Headquarters on Commerce Street and went in and around the Downtown Clarksville area before ending back at headquarters.

“Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.), this run is setup to benefit them. Every year they go to Washington D.C. to the National Law Enforcement Memorial Wall and there are names being enshrined there this week. This run is to celebrate National Police Memorial Week,” stated Clarksville Police Capt. Scott Thornton and the organizer of this event each year.



“I appreciated the people that showed up to run this. It’s hot. This course is hilly. The people that have done this before, you guys are all suckers. I didn’t flatten these hills. Were gonna suffer and sweat together, but we’re gonna have a good time doing it,” Capt. Thornton told the crowd.

This year’s sponsors were Dan Post Boots, American Legion, Active Screen Graphics, Kroger, VIP Magazine, Academy Sports and FusionSite. Dan Post Boots gave $2500 to the C.O.P.S.

Over 150 people took part in this event and there was over $5000 raised this year after all expense was paid. That money will go to sending these surviving families of fallen police officers to Washington D.C. so they can go to the National Law Enforcement Memorial Wall.

“This event is to support the officers that have perished in the line of duty, to remember their sacrifice and to pay tribute to them. I couldn’t be prouder to be a member of this department and this community. I have been here for almost 28 years. This community always comes out to support us,” said Capt. Thornton.

Each year our nation loses between 140-160 law enforcement officers in the line of duty.

Photo Gallery