Clarksville Police Department reports Wreck with Injuries on Highway 12 at Douglas Lane

News Staff
Clarksville Police respond to wreck on Highway 12 at Douglas Lane.
Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) responded to a wreck with injuries on Highway 12 at Douglas Lane on Monday, May 16th, 2022.

At 11:52am, CPD received reports that two vehicles were in a crash and one of the vehicles had run off the road and down a ravine.

First Responders respond to wreck on Highway 12.
First Responders were called to the scene but the status of the injuries is unknown at this time. Highway 12 was completely shut down at Douglas Lane.


Traffic was diverted to East Old Ashland City Road and Elk Drive.

Douglas Lane was back open by 2:11pm.

There is no other information available for release at this time.

