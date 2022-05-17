73.2 F
Clarksville
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council looks at Four Districts for Redevelopment

Vulcan Frosty Morn District Map
Vulcan Frosty Morn District Map

Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development CouncilClarksville, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council (EDC) is proposing four commercial redevelopment districts to facilitate the improvement of these areas. A re-development district is a localized area designated by the local county and city government that is challenged or underutilized with growth potential.

The proposed commercial redevelopment districts, The Vulcan Frosty Morn District, The River-Marina District, The Two Rivers Mall District, and River/Turnbridge District, are based on: the 2030 Smart Growth plan, limited to commercial parcels, all are transportation nodes, and are either challenged by flood zones or former industrial usage. Implementation of re-development districts will increase interest and create opportunities for more development within those areas.
 
On May 11th, the Clarksville-Montgomery County Industrial Development Board (IDB) approved the City of Clarksville’s development of the historic Frosty Morn site as the first project within the Vulcan Frosty Morn District, with action to follow by the City Council and County Commission.
 
“Enhancing the vibrancy of our downtown core is tremendously important and these redevelopment districts are instrumental in that effort, ” said Buck Dellinger, EDC CEO.
 
To learn more about the EDC, visit www.clarksvillepartnership.com
 
To learn more about the Redevelopment Districts, email Janet Wilson at janetw@clarksville.tn.us

