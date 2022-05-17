81.5 F
Clarksville Women’s Club holds Purses and Pearls Tea fundraiser

By News Staff
(L to R standing) Clarksville Women's Club President Patty Gabilondo, VP Deanna Shepard, Secretary Angie Comfort, Treasurer Heather Haun, Parliamentarian Misty Roberton. (Seated) First Lady of Clarksville and Co-Founder of Bella's Closet Cynthia Pitts and Co-Founder of Bella's Closet Carolyn Watson.
Clarksville Women's ClubClarksville, TN – On Saturday, May 14th, 2022, the ladies of Clarksville Women’s Club held their Purses and Pearls Tea fundraiser. The guest speaker was co-founder of Bella’s Closet and First Lady of Clarksville, Cynthia Pitts.

A monetary donation from the Women’s Club was made to Bella’s Closet and the ladies of the club will begin accepting donations at their clubhouse, for professional attire, on behalf of Bella’s Closet.


About the Clarksville Women’s Club

At GFWC Clarksville Women’s Club we’re raising funds and promoting initiatives to serve the people who need them most.  We are a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to making a difference in Clarksville and surrounding communities.   

We believe in taking action with urgency in order to raise public awareness about some of the most pressing issues facing today’s society. Please join us by supporting our efforts to make a measurable difference in the lives of others.

For more information visit www.gfwcclarksvillewomensclub.com

