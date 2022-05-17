Clarksville’s Customs House Museum June 2022 Exhibits, Activities

Clarksville, TN – The Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is located in Historic Downtown Clarksville, Tennessee. Come explore an entire city block featuring large gallery spaces filled with fine art, science, and history.

Some of the events in June at the Museum include Bold Expressions: Vietnam: 2 Soldiers, 2 Artists, 2 Journeys Then & Now, Call & Response: Collaborations by Greg Sand and Billy Renkl, Clarksville & the Locomotive, 38th Annual Flying High, Family Art Saturday: Painted Paper Plate Fish.

Customs House Museum Exhibits

Vietnam: 2 Soldiers, 2 Artists, 2 Journeys Then & Now

June 4th – August 14th | Kimbrough Gallery

From helicopters and hand grenades to watercolors and canvas, this is the story of two brave soldiers who battled their way into the world of art. This memorable, one-of-a-kind exhibit highlights David Wright and Chuck Creasy’s best work from Vietnam. It all comes together in this exhilarating and meaningful show, one that bridges two lives, two worlds, two journeys.

Call & Response: Collaborations by Greg Sand and Billy Renkl

June 1st – July 28th | Harvill Gallery

Sand and Renkl work primarily with found imagery, but the way they use it is quite different. For these found-photograph collages, the artists combine two distinct approaches and individual aesthetics to produce a set of works that neither of them would have created on their own.

Clarksville & the Locomotive

June 28th – August 28th | Bruner & Orgain Galleries

Clarksville’s history is closely tied to the railroad, and this exhibit will showcase a variety of artifacts, photographs and stories to illustrate its impact on local industry and the community.

Tennessee Wild Side

Through June 19th | Bruner & Orgain Galleries

Learn about the wildlife of Middle Tennessee with this hands-on look at rivers, caves and other local habitats. Check out the bats in Dunbar Cave, identify animal footprints and more!

Society of Animal Artists: The Animals of North America

Through June 26th | Crouch Gallery

The Society of Animal Artists is devoted to promoting excellence in the artistic portrayal of domesticated and wild animals in art. This year’s special exhibition celebrates the creatures found here in North America with over 50 artworks from artists around the world.

Remembering Frank Adkins

Through June 26th | Lobby

Lieutenant Colonel Frank Adkins was the most decorated Montgomery County resident to have served in World War II. This collection of photographs, documents and other artifacts illustrates the courage of this hometown hero.

Explorers Landing: Exploring Our Town

Open Now on the Lower Level

New Memories, New Adventures, New Explorers Landing! Explore our town with timeless favorites like the Bubble Cave and McGregor’s Market and new discoveries like the Landing and Car Ramp. It’s an adventure for all ages.

Museum Events

First Thursday Art Walk

June 2nd, 5:00pm – 8:00pm

The Museum will offer free admission during First Thursday Art Walk Clarksville from 5:00pm – 8:00pm. Burgasm food truck will be serving up delicious eats in the Courtyard.

Jazz in June: An Evening with Cindy McElroy & The Wooten Brothers

June 11th, 6:00pm – 9:00pm

The Museum welcomes local vocalist Cindy McElroy, accompanied by renowned Nashville musicians Regi & Joseph Wooten, known for their work with The Gap Band and Steve Miller Band, to our second Jazz in June fundraiser. Enjoy a lively evening of soulful jazz, food, drinks and dancing at the Museum!

All proceeds go towards the Museum’s mission. With your support, the Museum can continue to provide creative program opportunities for children, share artists’ work in new exhibits and preserve the history of our community by expanding our collection.



Tickets are on sale now – $50.00 for general seating and $75.00 for premium seating at a four-top table close to the stage. There are only 100 tickets available!



38th Annual Flying High

July 16th, 5:00pm– 10:00pm



Mark your calendars and join the Customs House Museum & Cultural Center at Oak Grove Racing, Gaming & Hotel for a 007-inspired event with a license to thrill. Bid on exceptional works of art, experiences and more! Enjoy a glamorous night of dinner, dancing and cocktails – shaken or stirred – at Clarksville’s premier fundraising gala.



Tickets go on sale in June – stay tuned to the Museum’s website and Facebook!

Museum Programs

Family Art Saturday: Painted Paper Plate Fish

June 25th, drop by between 10:00am – 12:00pm & 2:00pm – 4:00pm | Ages 3+, with adult

Free with membership or paid admission | Family Art Studio

Many kinds of fish live in the Cumberland River, and one of the most unusual is the paddlefish. You can find a picture of it in the “Rivers” section of Explorers Landing. Create your own unique fish with paper plates. Some paints may stain, please dress accordingly.

*All parents are expected to participate with and supervise their children.

Museum Discovery Quest

Free with membership or paid admission | Developed for school-age children

Free Take It N’ Make It Activity

Explore Museum exhibits with your family in a creative way with Museum Discovery Quests – entertaining, self-guided “scavenger hunts” that pique kids’ curiosities and captivate their attention. Different themes are offered, and all of them include a free Take It N’ Make It activity packet for kids to make a fun project at home. Sign up for a Perks Pass to win a free prize from Seasons: The Museum Store after finishing three Quests.

F&M Bank Huff & Puff Express Model Trains

Exhibit open daily | Trains run Sundays, 1:00pm – 4:00pm and Wednesdays, 10:00am – 12:00pm

Enjoy one of the largest model railroad layouts in the region boasting a miniature castle, UFO and scenic landscape. Interact with the miniature world by making automobiles move and helicopters fly. The model train exhibit is open daily and themes change every season.

Blue Star Museums

May 21st – September 5th

Blue Star Museums offers free Museum admission to the nation’s active-duty military personnel and their families, including the National Guard and Reserve, from Armed Forces Day through Labor Day. Admission is good for the military ID holder and up to five family members.

Seasons: The Museum Store

Father’s Day Sale

Offer expires June 19th, 2022

Give that special dad in your life a thoughtful gift for Father’s Day. Seasons has wood and metal works, grilling accessories, books and so many more thoughtful gifts. Enjoy 15% off your Father’s Day gifts; members receive 25% off.

RC Cola-Moon Pie Festival

Offer valid on June 18th

The annual RC Cola-Moon Pie Festival is in Bell Buckle, TN, but if you can’t make it to the festival, stop by Seasons on June 18th for a free Moon Pie! No purchase necessary.

About the Customs House Museum

Located in the heart of historic downtown Clarksville, Tennessee, the Customs House Museum and Cultural Center is the State’s second-largest general museum. The original portion of the building was constructed in 1898 as a U.S. Post Office and Customs House for the flourishing tobacco trade. Incorporating a number of architectural styles, the original structure is one of the most photographed buildings in the region.

With over 35,000 square feet of the region’s best hands-on activities and special events…people of all ages agree – the Customs House Museum is well worth the stop!

The Explorer’s Gallery is packed with fun, learning, and fantasy in Aunt Alice’s Attic, McGregor’s Market and kitchen, and of course – the Bubble Cave! Finally, get “all aboard” to see our fantastic model trains. Our volunteer engineers “ride the rails” every Sunday afternoon from 1:00pm to 5:00pm.

Regular museum hours are 10:00am to 5:00pm Tuesday through Saturday, and 1:00pm to 5:00pm on Sundays. Adult admission is $7.00, Senior Citizens and College ID $5.00, Ages 6 to 18 $3.00, and under six years and Museum members are free.

The Customs House Museum is located at 200 South Second Street. For more information, call 931.648.5780 or visit their website at www.customshousemuseum.org