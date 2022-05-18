59.7 F
Arts/Leisure

Clarksville Downtown Market kicks off 2022 Season

By Mark Haynes
Clarksville Downtown Market. (Mark Haynes, Clarksville Online)
Clarksville Downtown Market. (Mark Haynes, Clarksville Online)

Clarksville Downtown MarketClarksville, TN – Saturday, May 14th, 2022 was opening day for the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department’s Clarksville Downtown Market. Hundreds of people descended on Downtown Clarksville’s public square looking to buy fresh produce, handcrafted items, flowers, farm grown meats and eggs, as well as food items.

There were giveaways at the Clarksville Parks and Recreation booth, Altra Federal Credit Union booth as well as the Blue Cord Realty booth. In all, there were 92 vendors present displaying their goods to all those that attended.

While shopping, visitors stopped to listened to Red River Breeze playing traditional Celtic, Renaissance, and Old-Time music.
 
“Today is the Clarksville Downtown Market’s opening day. A fresh start for everyone,” said Rebecca Lopez, Clarksville Parks and Recreation Event Planning Specialist. “We have got fresh produce from local farmers, artisans, area artists as well as food trucks. The weather turned out really well today. We have had a fantastic first day turnout.”
 
If you missed coming out Saturday, make sure to mark it on your calendar for this weekend.

Clarksville Downtown Market Special Event Schedule

  • May 21st – Fun with Fido

  • May 28th – Military Appreciation 

  • June 11th – Corny Cob Day

  • June  18th – Wellness Takeover

  • June 25th – Public Square Summer Picnic 

  • July 16th – Flower Fest

  • July 23rd – Tomato Madness 

  • July 30th – Christmas in July

  • August 13th – Meat Mania

  • August 27th – Clarksville Cares

  • September 17th- Hispanic Heritage

  • September 24th  – Public Square Fall Picnic

  • October 1st – Scavenger Hunt 

Clarksville Downtown Market. (Mark Haynes, Clarksville Online)
Clarksville Downtown Market. (Mark Haynes, Clarksville Online)

The Clarksville Downtown Market is open every Saturday from 8:00am to 12:00pm from now through October 1st at Public Square.

For more, contact Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department at 931.645.7476 or parksrec@cityofclarksville.com


About the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department

Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department OfficeClarksville Parks and Recreation Department provides a variety of indoor/outdoor programs, facilities, nature activities and entertainment events for people living in Clarksville, Montgomery County and Fort Campbell. These free or reasonably priced, year-round experiences help residents enhance their health, wellness, and social engagement — resulting in a stronger, better community.

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department offers a wide variety of recreational facilities and activities for all ages, maintains more than 700 acres of parks and facilities, provides 22 park facilities that offer a variety of amenities, including playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails and pavilions or picnic shelters and maintains three community centers with year-round programming for youth, adults and seniors, as well as four public swimming pools

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is located at 102 Public Square, Clarksville.

To learn more call 931.645.7476.

Mark Haynes
