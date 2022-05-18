Clarksville Downtown Market kicks off 2022 Season

Clarksville, TN – Saturday, May 14th, 2022 was opening day for the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department’s Clarksville Downtown Market. Hundreds of people descended on Downtown Clarksville’s public square looking to buy fresh produce, handcrafted items, flowers, farm grown meats and eggs, as well as food items.
There were giveaways at the Clarksville Parks and Recreation booth, Altra Federal Credit Union booth as well as the Blue Cord Realty booth. In all, there were 92 vendors present displaying their goods to all those that attended.
“Today is the Clarksville Downtown Market’s opening day. A fresh start for everyone,” said Rebecca Lopez, Clarksville Parks and Recreation Event Planning Specialist. “We have got fresh produce from local farmers, artisans, area artists as well as food trucks. The weather turned out really well today. We have had a fantastic first day turnout.”
If you missed coming out Saturday, make sure to mark it on your calendar for this weekend.
Clarksville Downtown Market Special Event Schedule
- May 21st – Fun with Fido
May 28th – Military Appreciation
June 11th – Corny Cob Day
June 18th – Wellness Takeover
June 25th – Public Square Summer Picnic
July 16th – Flower Fest
July 23rd – Tomato Madness
July 30th – Christmas in July
August 13th – Meat Mania
August 27th – Clarksville Cares
September 17th- Hispanic Heritage
September 24th – Public Square Fall Picnic
October 1st – Scavenger Hunt
The Clarksville Downtown Market is open every Saturday from 8:00am to 12:00pm from now through October 1st at Public Square.
For more, contact Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department at 931.645.7476 or parksrec@cityofclarksville.com
