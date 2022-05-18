Clarksville Parks and Recreation seeks partners for Mayor’s Summer Night Lights

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is seeking community services providers, businesses, and volunteers for the tenth annual Mayor’s Summer Night Lights, an annual program that provides purposeful, positive, and popular activities for young people.

The program offers events at various locations across Clarksville every Monday and Wednesday from June 6th to July 27th from 5:30pm -7:30pm. Each gathering features a meal and a variety of activities such as a DJ, sports tournaments, enrichment sessions, health and job information booths, motivational speakers, and guest appearances.

The program will visit these sites:

Kleeman Recreation Center, 166 Cunningham Lane

Lincoln Homes, 20 Lincoln Homes

Summit Heights, 721 Richardson Street

Bel-Aire Park, 124 Marie Drive

Edith Pettus Park, 345 Farris Drive.

Caldwell Lane, 226 Caldwell Lane

Chapel Street, 166 Chapel Street

“This program plays a pivotal role in youth development throughout our community in providing them a space to learn, grow, have fun and build relationships with the people who serve them.” Clarksville Mayor Joe Pitts said. “I invite families to get their youngsters involved and look forward to seeing new young faces at these events.”

Booth space for organizations includes a tent, two chairs, and a table. Participating organizations must offer an activity for youth and teens, that is either provided by the organization or by Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department. Applications are available through May 27th.

For more, contact the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department at 931.645.7476 or parksrec@cityofclarksville.com or visit ClarksvilleParksRec.com

