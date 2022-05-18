Nashville Sounds explode in the Eighth to take down Louisville Bats, 7-4

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds took the lead with four runs in the eighth inning on their way for a 7-4 win over the Louisville Bats at First Horizon Park on Wednesday night. The win is the Sounds’ fourth straight victory.

Tied 3-3 entering the eighth, the Sounds loaded the bases after David Dahl singled, moving Jon Singleton to third and Tyler White to second. Alex Jackson had the go-ahead RBI with a hit by pitch, then Andruw Monasterio walked to make it 5-3. Jonathan Davis capped off the four-run eighth with a two-run single to make it 7-3 Sounds.

The Sounds erased an early deficit in the fifth inning thanks to come clutch hitting by Bryce Turang. The lefty hit a single against the shift to score Jackson and Monastario to even things at 3-3.

Andy Otero shined in his first appearance since being added to Nashville’s roster. Entering in the fourth inning, Otero retired 14 of 16 batters faced in 4.0 scoreless innings. He struck out one and allowed one walk, retiring Louisville in order twice.



The Sounds took a one run lead in the first, but it did not last. Jonathan Davis scored on a wild pitch by Bats’ starter Zack Godley. Alex Cordoba tied it for Louisville with a solo shot in the second, then Cristian Santana tapped an infield single to give the Bats a 2-1 lead. The Bats added another run for a three-run frame.



Luke Barker secured the win in the ninth inning, allowing one run on a Trey Amburgey homer.



Miguel Sánchez picked up his fourth win of the season after pitching a scoreless eighth inning (1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 K). Thomas Jankins also made his first start, allowing four hits and three runs (3 ER) in 2.0 innings. Zack Brown stopped the bleeding early to get Nashville out of the third inning (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 K).



Game three of the series is set for Thursday night at First Horizon Park. Right-hander Dylan File (2-1, 4.45) starts for Nashville. Right-handed pitcher Randy Wayne (1-5, 4.75) is scheduled to start for Louisville. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Post-Game Notes

Nashville has won four straight games for the second time this season. The last four-game win streak was from April 16th-17th at Gwinnett and April 19th-20th vs. Charlotte.

Andy Otero has allowed 2 ER or less in six outings of 4.0+ IP this season (5 with Biloxi).

After his RBI hit by pitch, Alex Jackson has nine RBI with the bases loaded this season (3-for-7).

The Sounds have 41 walks over the last seven games. They are tied with Lehigh Valley for the most in the International League over that span.

