2022 Dwayne Byard Memorial BBQ Cook-Off to be held at Hilltop Supermarket May 20th-21st

Clarksville, TN – Hilltop Supermarket will host the annual Dwayne Byard Memorial BBQ Cook-Off this Friday and Saturday, May 20th and 21st, 2022. This event is free and open to the public.

Hilltop holds this event every year in honor of Dwayne Byard who passed away in 2015.

The cook-off begins Friday night at 6:00pm and continues until 9:00pm. There will be live music by The Beagles as well as fresh BBQ for sale.

The BBQ Cook-Off will be on Saturday, May 21st. The categories are chicken, ribs, pork, beef brisket and dessert.



There will be cash prizes for the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place finishing teams per category as well as trophy prizes. A Grand Champion.will also be announced.



The Judging Team will consist of people in the local community. Winners will be announced sometime after 2:00pm once all the scores have been tallied.



Everyone should plan to attend. This is a really great community event.

About Hilltop Supermarket

Hilltop Supermarket is located at 400 Highway 149, Clarksville TN. From Clarksville, you would take Hwy 48/13 south across the Cumberland River, turn right on highway 149, and Hilltop Supermarket is located on the left at the top of the hill next to Freds. Hilltop Supermarket serves the grocery needs of the southern Montgomery county area.

Visit their website at: www.hilltopsupermarket.com.