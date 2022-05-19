APSU Men’s Basketball signs Elijah Perkins

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University (APSU) men’s basketball head coach Nate James announced the signing of Elijah Perkins as part of the 2022-23 recruiting class Wednesday.

Perkins, a 6-4 guard from Middletown, NJ, joins the APSU Govs following three years of prep ball at Ranney School followed by one season at Camden High under head coach Rick Brunson. In his prep career, Perkins averaged 10.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game.

In his first three years at Ranney School, Perkins played in 70 games, tallying 782 points with 123 rebounds, 117 assists, 23 blocks, and 80 steals. During his sophomore campaign, the 6-4 guard averaged 14.9 points per game to go along with 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest. Perkins in his second season at Ranney scored in double figures in 23 games including a 30-point performance in a 79-60 win at Keyport.



During his final prep season at Camden High, Perkins tallied 272 points, averaging 8.5 points per game to go along with 6.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 0.8 steals. The Middletown, NJ, native recorded 10 games scoring in double figures with a season-high 18 points in an 85-58 victory at Paul VI. Perkins led Camden in 2021-22 to a 31-3 record, winning the NJSIAA Group II state championship.



Perkins was rated as the 62nd best shooting guard in the country by 24/7 Sports and the 11th best guard in the state of New Jersey. Perkins heads to Austin Peay State University after receiving offers from Saint Peter’s, Georgetown, Nebraska, and Hampton. Perkins joins Nathan Moore, Guy Fauntleroy, and Kelechi Okworogwo as part of the 2022-23 recruiting class.

