APSU Track’s Kenisha Phillips, Karlijn Schouten are headed to NCAA East Prelims

Clarksville, TN – For the second year in a row the pairing of Kenisha Phillips and Karlijn Schouten of the Austin Peay State University (APSU) Track and Field team have qualified for the 2022 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field East Preliminary Rounds, May 25th-28th in Bloomington, Indiana.

The four-day competition takes place at Haugh Track & Field on the campus of Indiana University. Athletes who rank among the top 48 in their respective events earn a berth into the NCAA East Prelims. Athletes with the top 12 times/marks will advance to the 2022 NCAA Division I Outdoor Track and Field Championships, in Eugene, Oregon, June 8th-11th.



Phillips qualifies for the NCAA East Prelims in the 400-meter dash with the 19th fastest time at 52.44. Phillips earned her time at the 2022 Ohio Valley Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships, breaking the school record.



A week ago, at the OVC Outdoor Championships, the Georgetown, Guyana native was named the OVC Female Track Athlete of the Year after successfully defending both of her titles in the 200 and 400-meter dash. During the outdoor season, Phillips has claimed six individual titles to go along with 10 top-five finishes.



Schouten qualifies for the NCAA East Prelim in the pole vault with a mark of 4.08 meters. Schouten’s mark is 40th best in the region, setting the mark at the 2022 Kentucky Track & Field Invitational. In four events during the outdoor season, Schouten has placed in the top three in three with an event victory at the WKU Hilltopper Relays with a height of 4.05 meters.



The Zwijndrecht, Netherlands native was the 2021 OVC Outdoor Pole Vault champion and the 2022 OVC Indoor Pole Vault champion. Schouten currently holds four of the top seven best marks in program history in the pole vault. Schouten will look to have another successful NCAA East Prelim, registering a height of 4.07 meters last year, the sixth-best mark in school history.



Narrowly missing out on the NCAA East Prelims was theAPSU Govs 4×400-meter relay team that had the 27th fastest time in the region at 3:40.19. The 2022 OVC Outdoor Champions just missed qualifying as the best 24 relay times advance to the NCAA preliminaries.



Schouten begins her quest for a spot at the NCAA Championships in the pole vault, Thursday, May 26th at 5:30pm. The First Round of the 400-meter dash for Phillips begins Thursday, May 26th at 6:30pm. with the quarterfinals two days later, Saturday, May 28th at 5:50pm.

